Plies and Lil Pump Have Been the Most Vocal Rappers During This Presidential Election and They’re on Totally Different Sides

The 2024 U.S. presidential election is fast approaching and it appears Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris will face off for the position of POTUS on Nov. 5. While it's normally clear what side of the fence the majority of the hip-hop community is standing on, this election is different. Many rappers who are normally vocal on political topics have remained somewhat mum, at least on social media, leaving unsuspecting characters Plies and Lil Pump to be the leading voices in matters of the state. Two rappers who are clearly on opposite ends of the spectrum.

Lil Pump's foray into politics started in 2020, when he came out as a Trump supporter. Leading up to the 2020 election, Pump even popped out at a Trump rally in Grand Rapids, Mich. where he was mistakenly called "Little Pimp" by Trump, who was clearly not versed in the "Gucci Gang" rapper's catalog. Despite caping for Trump, Pump didn't even vote in the election. Go figure.

The South Florida rapper has seriously ramped things up in 2024,with the prospects of Trump regaining power. In fact, he's been doing more Trump promotion on social media than putting out music. He's been using X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram as his soapbox. However, instead of providing any substance, Pump's blind allegiance seems more like trolling and propaganda.

"Tonight a coked up crooked Joe Biden will lie over and over again to the American people," Pump, who got a Trump tattoo in January of this year, wrote in a series of pro-Trump tweets before the Trump-Biden debate on X in July. "The American people know the truth tho. Biden caused inflation. He opened our borders. And he has started global chaos. Trump 202024 [sic]."

He recently falsely claimed that VP Harris is Indian and not African-American in a video that looked more like a Saturday Night Live! sketch than real life. Some examples of his out of pocket tweets are below.

Plies is another rapper who has been standing on his political soapbox recently. Not a day seems to go by without the Fort Myers, Fla. rapper giving his opinion on X regarding the forthcoming presidential race. However, he and Pump are polar opposites. For one, he is in staunch opposition of Trump, and Plies has been standing on it with posts that are sensible, researched and appear to come from a genuine place.

"Dear Black America/Women: If U Have Kid(s) Make Sure U Expose Them To This Presidential Election!" he tweeted on July 25. "Give Them The Back Log On Both Candidates. Let Them See How Hard It’ll Be For Them To Achieve Greatness In This Country!!! Let Them See The Harsh Reality!! This Is The Real America!!"

Plies has come out in support of Vice President Harris.

There are other examples of rappers speaking out as the election approaches. On July 27, Swae Lee came out in opposition of Harris, citing her past policies on marijuana that had disproportional effects on the Black community when she was California's attorney general and San Francisco's district attorney.

Several rappers have gotten photo opportunities at recent Trump rallies and in-person meetings including Sheff G, Sleepy Hallow, 0T7 Quanny, Icewear Vezzo and others. Megan Thee Stallion has put her name behind Harris with a scheduled performance at a campaign rally in Atlanta on July 30.

But when it comes to the loudest voices in the room, strangely, Plies and Pump have been hip-hop's biggest pundits. God bless America.