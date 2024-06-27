Has Lil Pump Stopped Rapping So He Can Focus on Getting Donald Trump in Office?

Lil Pump hasn't put out a song in almost a year with his most recent offering being the track "Glow in the Dark" released last September. It appears, at least for the time being, he has hung up his mic in exchange for a MAGA cape.

The South Florida rapper is no stranger to showing support for former president and current presidential hopeful Donald Trump. Prior to the U.S. presidential election in 2020, the "Gucci Gang" rapper announced his devotion to Trump, revealing the businessman and former reality show star had his vote. The following month, Pump popped out at a Trump rally in Grand Rapids, Mich. where The Donald mistakenly introduced him as "Little Pimp." Pump was clowned mercilessly by his colleagues for the incident but it didn't stop him from seeing MAGA red. Despite throwing his name behind the Trump brand, Pump didn't even vote in the 2020 election. But, hey, semantics.

In the last several months, Pump has seemingly thwarted going hard in the studio for going hard from Team Trump. After posing for a photo with Trump last December and labeling the former POTUS the "greatest president of all time," Pump has been filling his X timeline with Trump propaganda. Pump has been especially vocal leading up to the U.S. presidential debate that goes down Thursday night (June 27).

"Tonight a coked up crooked Joe Biden will lie over and over again to the American people," Pump wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, in a series of pro-Trump tweets on Thursday. "The American people know the truth tho. Biden caused inflation. He opened our borders. And he has started global chaos. Trump 202024 [sic]."

Check out all the recent moments of Lil Pump showing support for Donald Trump leading up to the 2024 presidential election below.

See Lil Pump Caping for Trump