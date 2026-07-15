R. Kelly Formally Asks President Trump to Commute His Sentence for Sex Crimes – Report

R. Kelly has reportedly formally asked President Trump to commute his 30-year sentence for sex crimes.

On Tuesday (July 14), the Chicago Tribune reported that the imprisoned crooner has filed a clemency request with the Office of the Pardon Attorney, which is the Department of Justice agency that looks over official requests for executive clemency for the White House.

The request for clemency comes 13 months after Kelly's latest attorney, Beau Brindley, made a plea for the singer's immediate release after claiming that a member of the Aryan Brotherhood was recruited by prison officials to murder Kelly.

"These are people that seek to kill Mr. Kelly rather than allow the corrupt criminal conduct of those who manufactured his convictions be exposed," Brindely told reporters during a press conference after filing an emergency motion that claimed Kelly's First, Sixth, and Eighth Amendment rights are being violated.

Brindley also informally asked Trump to step in and free Kelly on home detention.

"R. Kelly does not have the time, with his life in danger, to go through the normal channels,” Brindley said. "I will ask President Trump to help us, because we need him."

R. Kelly is currently serving a 30-year sentence at FCI Butner in North Carolina after being convicted in separate cases of sex trafficking and sex crimes against minors in 2022. He is scheduled to be released on Jan. 31, 2045, at the age of 78.

XXL has reached out to R. Kelly's attorney and a rep for the White House for comment.

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