Boosie BadAzz Sues After Paying $600,000 for Trump Pardon That Never Happened

In a strange collision of hip-hop and politics, Boosie BadAzz is suing two political lobbyists after paying $600,000 for a presidential pardon from Donald Trump that never happened.

According to a NOTUS.org report, published on Monday (July 13), Boosie is seeking to recoup $300,000 from a pair of lobbyists after they failed to secure a Trump pardon for his federal gun case. In March of 2026, attorneys for the Louisiana rapper filed an arbitration case against Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman, two far-right political operatives at JM Burkman & Associates. In his legal action, Boosie claimed to have paid Wohl and Burkman $600,000 after speaking with them about securing a signed pardon from President Donald Trump, after he was facing sentencing on gun possession charges.

Boosie, born Torence Hatch, told NOTUS.org that the two men made it seem easy to get and told him that it was a done deal.

"They were real aggressive, they were talking like they had Trump on speed dial," he told the political website.

Apparently, Wohl and Jack Burkman didn't live up to their promise because a Trump pardon never happened. In fact, an unnamed White House official who works on clemency told NOTUS.org they had never heard of Wohl or Burkman, and don't support their work, and "would advise anyone seeking clemency that their involvement will actively harm their chances."

According to Boosie's legal filing, he's seeking $300,000, as cited in his retainer contract, which requires the lobbyists to return half of the payment if a pardon wasn't secured. Attorneys for Wohl and Burkman say the agreement was never actually signed and want the case to be dismissed.

Boosie's arbitration attorney, Jill Craft, believed that Wohl and Burkman allegedly preyed on the rapper's desperation to get clemency for his federal gun case for a quick payday.

"When people are in difficult situations, you know, they always want to have hope, right? You always want to have that tangible notion that this might turn out okay," Craft told NOTUS.org. "And unfortunately, I mean, in this society of ours, there are people who, you know, recognize that in others and prey on it."

XXL has reached out to Boosie BadAzz's attorney for comment.

Although the pardon never materialized, Boosie BadAzz managed to avoid prison after a judge handed down a sentence of time served in January 2026. Along with three years of supervised release, the rapper was also ordered to pay a $50,000 fine.

Watch Boosie BadAzz Talk About Trying to Get a Trump Pardon in His 2025 DJ VLAD Interview

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