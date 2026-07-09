Boosie BadAzz Takes Aim at Jaÿ-Z on New Song by Saying Alleged Son Looks Just Like Hov

Boosie BadAzz takes aim at Jaÿ-Z on a new song by saying the man claiming to be Jaÿ's son looks just like Hov.

On Tuesday (July 7), Boosie shared a music video clip for his song "Reality Check Finish." On the track, the Louisiana rapper calls out Jigga.

“Some of them real, some ain’t sh*t/Jaÿ-Z, that child looks just like you, how could you live with that sh*t," Boosie raps, referencing Rymir Satterthwaite, the man who has claimed for years that Jaÿ is his biological father.

Satterthwaite and his late mother claimed for years that the legendary rapper is his father, even going as far as to take Jaÿ to court with the allegations. In January, a judge dismissed the case after years of litigation.

Boosie also takes shots at Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams for wearing fingernail polish.

"Caleb Williams, you down bad and I'm the only one got something to say/All you parents who ain't got sh*t to say, don't say sh*t when your lil boy gay," Boosie raps. "Painting his toes and his nails and sh*t/Now he all in your nail polish/A few years later, he out his body/Sucking the d**k of his friend, Bobby."

"ITS NOT A DIS ITS REAL TALK ‼️#reality," Boosie later posted on X. "ITS THE TRUTH! DID I TELL A LIE?"

The song appears on Boosie's new album, My Deepest Thoughts.

See the video clip of "Reality Check Finish," where Boosie BadAzz calls out Jaÿ-Z below.

Watch Boosie BadAzz's "Reality Check Finish" Music Video Clip Where He Calls Out Jaÿ-Z