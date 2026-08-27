Rod Wave and Boosie BadAzz Trade Shots Over Rod Sampling Boosie’s Music Without Paying

Rod Wave and Boosie BadAzz are once again trading shots about Rod sampling Boosie's music without what Boosie feels is proper compensation.

On Wednesday (Aug. 26), Rod appeared in a new interview on Club Shay Shay, where among many things, he addressed the longstanding issues between him and Boosie.

"I had the Boosie fade. Sh*t crazy," he said. "I just was showing love. I guess he didn’t [take it as that]. But it’s so crazy because like I said, growing up, my adolescence–the people that I looked up to, the real guys in my life like my dad and my uncle, them boys were gone."

He went on to say that men in media like Boosie were his influences who he looked up to, but now he has a bad taste in his mouth about elders in general.

"Some of the older guys, they try to run the game on you and if they can’t get over on you, now they mad about that," he added.

Boosie immediately hopped on X upon catching wind of the interview and wrote a lengthy response back, saying Rod should let it go.

"RODWAVE STOP PLAYING VICTIM," he wrote. "THAT WAS YOUR 4r 5 TH TIME DOING WHAT YOU DID TO MY RECORDS. NOW U SAYING U WAS SHOWING LOVE N WHAT U LOOKED UP TO WASNT REAL . U WOULDNT HAVE NEVER DID THAT TO ANOTHER ARTIST BUT U DID THAT TO ME CAUSE YOU KNOW IM A REAL N**GA .N SHOWING LOVE WOULDA BEEN POPPING ME OFF WHEN I ASK U TOO.SHOWING LOVE WOULDA BEEN POPPING ME OFF THIS ONE TIME FOR ALL THE TIMES U DID IT BEFORE.SHOWING LOVE WOULDA BEEN REACHING OUT TO WORK WITH ME AFTER U DID THIS THIS THE FIRST COUPLE TIMES . SHOWING LOVE WOULDA BEEN POPPING ME OFF WHEN U FOUND OUT I DIDNT OWN THE SONG JUST SOME CRUMBS OF THE PUBLISHING.

He continued: "IF I WOULDA DID THAT MULTIPLE TIMES N I LOOKED UP TO A ARTIST N MY SACK WAS STRAIGHT I WOULDA BLESSED HIM. THATS WHAT REAL N**GAS DO!! NO U RATHER GIVE IT TO THEM JEWS N GIVE ME NOTHING!! N I STILL AINT SUE YOU N**GA!! STOP PLAYING VICTIM N LETS IT GO .I LET IT GO U SHOULD DO THE SAME."

Rod quickly responded, and shared examples on his Instagram Story of Boosie recreating and sampling songs in the same way he had done. He then continued in a video and made it clear that he will not, in fact, be letting it go.

"I ain’t letting sh*t go," he said. "You threaten a n**ga with a lawsuit like the f**king police. I knew from the jump I done sampled so many of the Trill Family record label's property. I sampled so much and interpolated so much of their music, [but] I already had the relationship with your label so I knew from the jump you didn’t own the music."

He then alleged he offered Boosie $100,000 anyway just to show love, but that Boosie rejected it.

"So when I reached out and I offered you $100,000 fam, you said that wasn’t enough. You got me f**ked up. I ain’t going for nothing," he said. "F**k you n**ga. I ain’t giving you nothing."

Boosie soon had another reply, this time posting a video to his Instagram page and getting personal with the digs.

"Boy shut your big pu**y a*s up boy," he said. "N**ga you done took 15 n**gas music and made a career out it n**ga. Boy you a straight b**ch. "

The issue dates back to 2023, when Boosie called Rod out for using lyrics from Boosie's 2010 track with Webbie, "Long Journey," on a new song of the same title. Rod initially responded by saying he would pull up on Boosie and pay him. Two days later, Boosie previewed a diss song where he raps about people not giving him credit.

Boosie then said he was going to take him to court because though he "don't own the song fully, I own a percentage of it. I still have publishing in it and writer's credits. So, I guess when he found out that, he don't want to give me nothing."

No lawsuits have been filed in the courts.

Check out the full back-and-forth between Rod Wave and Boosie BadAzz below.

Watch the Latest in Rod Wave and Boosie BadAzz's Feud

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