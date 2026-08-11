Prosecutors Have Over 90GB of Evidence Against Rod Wave in 2025 Shooting Case

Prosecutors have over 90GB of evidence against Rod Wave in his 2025 shooting case.

Rod Wave is facing 14 charges in connection with the incident, which occurred in Atlanta in April of 2025, including aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, pointing or aiming a gun at another person, reckless conduct and criminal damage to property. On July 31, prosecutors revealed in a court filing that they have delivered over 90GB of evidence to Rod's defense team, including 1,900 photos and 111 videos.

According to police, Rod and an associate got into a verbal argument that resulted in Rod firing multiple shots outside his Milton, Ga. home, striking multiple vehicles. The incident occurred following a burglary at the rap-crooner's home.

Rod has officially pleaded not guilty. At the time of his arrest, Rod Wave's attorney, Drew Findling, claimed Rod was innocent.

"There is no truth to these charges," Findling said in a statement to XXL. "Rod Green was a victim of a burglary and committed no crimes. How he was even charged as a result of this situation is incomprehensible. This will absolutely be resolved favorably to Mr. Green."

Rod Wave's next court date for the case is scheduled for Sept. 28.

XXL has reached out to Rod Wave's attorney for comment.

Rod is currently prepping the release of his new album Don't Look Down. He will be embarking on a tour of the same name on Sept. 12.

See the Court Filing in the 2025 Rod Wave Shooting Case

See Rappers Who Beat Major Legal Cases and Walked Away With a Victory Hip-hop came out with a win in some way in these cases.