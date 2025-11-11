Rod Wave Found With a Baby Bottle Filled With Suspected Lean and Oxycodone Pills During Arrest

Police found a baby bottle with suspected lean, Oxycodone pills and two firearms during Rod Wave's recent arrest on weapon and drug charges.

The Florida native was arrested in Atlanta on Nov. 7. According to an arrest warrant obtained by Atlanta New First, police observed Rod speeding through a stop sign in Northwest Atlanta around 7:30 p.m. He appeared to be going 45 mph in a 35 mph zone. An officer got behind the rapper, who eventually pulled into a nearby gas station.

The officer turned on his lights and ordered Rod to turn off his vehicle. The officer then “assisted him out of the vehicle, informing him that he was under arrest for reckless driving,” according to the warrant.

During a pat down, the officer discovered a .40 caliber Glock with a high-capacity magazine in the crooner's waistband. Police also discovered a baby bottle “containing one fl oz of a purple liquid," which the officer suspected to be lean.

In Rod's vehicle, police allegedly found more suspected Promethazine, along with Oxycodone, a beige Sig Sauer P320 9mm and a backpack with bundles of cash. Police searched Rod's passenger, Jamond Byner, and discovered a small amount of marijuana.

Rod was arrested and charged with reckless driving, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm or knife. Byner was also arrested and charged with possession of a firearm and two counts of drug possession. Rod and Byner denied ownership of the suspected narcotics.

Rod Wave's attorney, Drew Findling, has released the following statement to XXL regarding Rod's arrest.

"On November 7, the same day Rodarius Green earned a Grammy nomination, he was unjustly profiled and unlawfully arrested in Atlanta," the statement reads. "The arresting officer belongs to the Atlanta Police Department’s controversial Crime Suppression Unit—a group known for its aggressive tactics and emphasis on high arrest numbers rather than genuine public safety. Mr. Green was targeted as part of this quota-driven approach, a practice that undermines justice and erodes community trust. We look forward to vigorously challenging this baseless arrest and the clear violations of Mr. Green’s rights in court."

Rod Wave and Byner were released from jail on Nov. 8 after posting bond.