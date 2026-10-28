Rod Wave Signs Arkansas Razorbacks Basketball Phenom Abdou Toure to New Sports Agency

Rod Wave signs Arkansas Razorbacks basketball phenom Abdou Toure to his newly launched sports agency Mainstay Sports.

On Wednesday (Oct. 28), the South Florida rapper announced that Mainstay Sports will lead Toure's marketing and brand representation when he begins his basketball season with the Arkansas Razorbacks next month. In a statement, Rod said he was impressed by Toure's explosive playing on the court and his impressive record during his years as a high school b-ball player.

"When I started Mainstay, I said it was bigger than music," Rod shared. "Abdou is the kind of person we built this for. He's talented, he's humble, and he puts his family first. We're going to make sure the world knows his story, on the court and off it."

According to the statement, Toure is a 6-foot-5-inch forward who arrived at Arkansas as a consensus five-star prospect. While playing at Notre Dame High School, the West Haven, Conn., native led his program to multiple state championships and four Southern Connecticut Conference titles. Toure was also named the Allen Iverson National Player of the Year and earned Connecticut Player of the Year honors twice. Additionally, he represented Guinea on the World Team at the Nike Hoop Summit.

"Rod has been real with me from day one," said Toure about signing to Rod's sports agency. "Mainstay understands culture and they understand family. I'm grateful to my parents, my coaches and everybody back home in New Haven, and I'm ready to go to work for Arkansas."

Toure committed to Arkansas in October of 2025. Arkansas Razorbacks will open its regular 2026-2027 season on Nov. 3 against the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Rod Wave launched Mainstay Sports in August of 2026, along with Ted Perlak who serves as the Chief Operating Officer; Ace Christian, VP of Basketball Operations; Ryan Darcey, President of Football Operations; and Lou Taylor, Head of Family Office. The company bills itself as the premier company for athlete representation. Their expanding roster of talent across multiple sports fields include high school basketball player Salim Diaby, Track & Field Olympian Will Claye, future Houston Cougars basketball player Oneal Delancy and many others.

Check out Rod Wave welcoming Abdou Toure to his new sports agency below.

See Rod Wave's Announcement of Signing Arkansas Razorbacks Basketball Star Abdou Toure to Mainstay Sports

Watch Abdou Toure's Interview on Arizona Razorbacks' In Studio YouTube Show

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