Rod Wave has been indicted on drug and gun charges stemming from a 2025 arrest that was triggered by allegedly speeding through a stop sign.

According to court records obtained by XXL, the indictment was filed on Oct. 30. Rod is charged in the state of Georgia with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and reckless driving.

News outlet Atlanta News First reports an officer alleged they witnessed Rod, born Rodarius Marcell Green, speed through a stop sign in a residential neighborhood. Police reportedly followed him to a parking lot, where the officer informed him he was being arrested for reckless driving after he exited his vehicle.

Authorities allegedly discovered drugs and multiple firearms inside the car, including oxycodone found in a backpack. Rod reportedly acknowledged that the backpack belonged to him during the arrest.

Rod's legal team is pushing back against the allegations, with his attorneys, Drew Findling, Marissa Goldberg and Zack Findling, telling TMZ that the rapper "was unjustly profiled and unlawfully arrested in Atlanta."

"The arresting officer belongs to the Atlanta Police Department's controversial Crime Suppression Unit -- a group known for its aggressive tactics and emphasis on high arrest numbers rather than genuine public safety," the attorneys continued.

They also allege Rod was targeted because of the unit's "quota-driven approach," which they argue undermines justice and community trust. His lawyers say they look forward to defending him in court and highlighting what they describe as "clear violations of [his] rights."

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