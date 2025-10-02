Rod Wave Sued for $27 Million for Canceling Tour

Rod Wave is facing a $27 million lawsuit for abruptly canceling his Last Lap Tour in January.

On Tuesday (Sept. 29), live events promoter Grizzly Touring filed a complaint against Rod Wave, born Rodarius Green, in the United States District Court for the Middle District of California.

"Grizzly brings this lawsuit to recover approximately $27 million in unearned and unrecouped advances made to Defendant Rodarius Marcell Green a/k/a Rod Wave and his company, Defendant Hit House Entertainment, Inc., and to obtain damages and other relief for harm caused by Artist’s refusal to honor his contractual obligations," the filing reads.

Grizzly claims they entered into an agreement to pay Rod $40.2 million to perform 35 shows. The company says they first advanced the rap-crooner $20 million and later reluctantly paid him even more funds, "to cover expenses like production costs that were Artist’s obligation under the Amended Tour Agreement, even though those expenses were supposed to be paid for by the more than $20-million that Grizzly advanced to Artist before the Last Lap tour." In total, Grizzly claims they gave Rod $57 million.

In January, Rod abruptly canceled the tour after only 26 shows, citing production issues. According to the lawsuit, Rod earned $29 million from the show he performed, but has refused to pay Grizzly $27,243,146.86 they are allegedly owed for the canceled concerts. They also claim Rod is promoting an upcoming tour through his own touring company.

Grizzly is suing Rod for multiple forms of breach of contract and unjust enrichment.

XXL has reached out to Rod Wave's team for comment.

See a Portion of the Rod Wave Lawsuit