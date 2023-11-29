Boosie BadAzz Says He’s Suing Rod Wave After Rod Refuses to Pay for Boosie’s Sample

Boosie BadAzz is ready to take Rod Wave to court after claiming Rod has refused to pay for using Boosie's lyrics.

Boosie Plans to Sue Rod Wave

It looks like Boosie and Rod Wave have failed to come to a financial agreement after Boosie said he wanted compensation for being sampled on the new Rod Wave album. On Tuesday night (Nov. 28), Boosie gave fans an update on the situation, claiming he is going to have to file a lawsuit to handle the issue.

"Hell no, that n***a Rod Wave ain't pull up on me," Boosie said in a video he shared on social media below. "I don't own the song fully, I own a percentage of it. I still have publishing in it and writer's credits. So, I guess when he found out that, he don't want to give me nothing. We going to court. Nobody contacted me. Nobody gave me my publishing. Nobody gave me my writer's credit. How you clear it, when you ain't clear it with me?"

Boosie continued: "Now, the CEO, they calling me. 'Boosie, we gon' put you in the publishing. We gon' put you in the writer's credit.' Too late. It's too late, now."

XXL has reached out to Rod Wave's team for comment.

Boosie Calls Out Rappers for Sample Clearances

Earlier this month, Boosie called out Rod Wave for using lyrics from Boosie's 2010 track, "Long Journey" featuring Webbie, on a new song with the same title. Rod Wave initially responded by saying he would pull up on Boosie and pay him. Two days later, Boosie previewed a diss song where he raps about people not giving him credit. Rod Wave later bucked back at the notion that he steals music. He also shared an instance on Instagram where Boosie used the lyrics from an old soul song on a track.

Boosie has also called out YG for using his lyrics without credit or compensation.

See Boosie saying he is taking Rod Wave to court for refusing to pay Boosie for a sample below.

Boosie Reveals He's Taking Rod Wave to Court