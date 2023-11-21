Boosie BadAzz has previewed a new diss track mere days after getting into a sampling dispute with Rod Wave.

Boosie BadAzz Previews Diss Track Following Sample Dispute With Rod Wave

On Tuesday (Nov. 21), Boosie BadAzz hopped on Instagram Live to preview a new track he's been cooking up. While the new song doesn't address Rod Wave's name specifically, the timing is noteworthy considering the brief spat the two rappers engaged in online over sampling issues.

"For years I let you n***as slide, hoping that I get that phone call like n***a you can't get 25%, but I never got it/Not keeping it real so let's keep it real," Boosie spits in part below. "I raised everybody. Everybody out here said I'm wrong, this how I feel about it/F**k everybody/That's how I feel when I be showing love to everybody."

Boosie BadAzz Wants Compensation for Sample on Rod Wave's "Long Journey"

Boosie's track preview comes after the Baton Rouge, La. rapper hopped on Instagram Live last Sunday (Nov. 19) and criticized Rod Wave for not properly compensating him for sampling his song "Loung Journey" featuring Webbie. Boosie said he was flattered. However, he demanded to be paid. Boosie noted other artists have also sampled his music without his permission too and he intends to take legal action.

"Rod Wave ain't the only one," Boosie BadAzz said. "Y'all better do y'all research. I done got paperwork on the way. Lot of people. It ain't just Rod Wave."

He added: "I love when they do that s**t. The be giving my flowers. I be liking that s**t when I hear it. It's just, you gotta compensate me too. It's a business."

Boosie continued his rant on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"HOW IS IT FOUL?," Boosie tweeted in all caps. "ITS BUIZNESS N YOU KNOW THAT .YOU AINT GO DO THAT TO NO OTHER MAJOR LABEL WITHOUT COMPENSATING THEM WITH THEY SPLITS!! WHY DO IT TO A N***A YOU LOOKED UP TOO."

Boosie continued: "U EXPECT ME TO LET U TAKE MY KIDS PUBLISHING GTFOH STOP PLAYING VICTIM MY N***A IS U GO SAMPLE NO LIMIT ,BAD BOY,CASH MONEY,SO SO DEF ,MICHEAL JACKSON ,MARVIN GAYE , R PRINCE WORD FOR WORD FOR FREE ? NO."

The Nostalgia rapper ultimately got wind of Boosie's comments and offered to pay him fairly, but asked him not to "sue" or go through lawyers. Rod offered to pull up and handle their business directly. Boosie has yet to respond to this offer.

Watch Boosie BadAzz preview his diss song following his dispute with Rod Wave.

Watch Boosie BadAzz Preview New Diss Track