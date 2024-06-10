11 Times Rappers Feuded Publicly With Their Own Family Members

When Jay-Z rapped the line, "Nobody wins when the family feuds," on the 2017 track "Family Feud," no truer words have ever been uttered. Hov was speaking from experience. At the age of 12, he shot his own brother, a story he recounted on the 1997 song "You Must Love Me." At the time "Family Feud" was released on the album 4:44, Jigga was on the heels of a torrid time in his marriage to Beyoncé. However, Jay isn't the only rapper to publicly feud with la familia in the past.

Eminem and his mother Debbie Mathers publicly feuded in the 2000s after the rapper called his mom dukes out for being a drug addict and deadbeat on multiple songs early in his career including the 2002 song "Cleanin' Out My Closet." In 1999, she sued Shady for $10 million for defamation of character. In 2001, she won a $1,600 settlement in the case. Em and Debbie have since mended fences. Em no longer performs "Cleanin' Out My Closet." In 2022, Debbie congratulated Marshall for being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

One family feud that has not been resolved as of press time is Coi Leray's bad blood with her father Benzino. The rocky relationship was apparently present prior to Coi reaching stardom but has been magnified since then. In 2022, Coi claimed Benzino was threatening her and her mom because Coi said he was doing bad financially. The same year, she defended Benzino's nemesis Eminem after Benzino called out the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for inducting the Detroit rapper. The drama has continued with Benzino crying while discussing being labeled Coi's deadbeat father last July. Things haven't gotten any better. In May of 2024, Coi announced she was disowning Benzino after comments he made about R. Kelly during a podcast interview.

Sadly, the archive doesn't stop there. See a list of the rappers who have publicly feuded with their own family below.