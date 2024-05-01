Coi Leray Disowns Benzino

Coi Leray is disowing her father Benzino following his recent comments in a podcast interview.

Coi Leray Announces She Severed Ties With Benzino

On Wednesday (May 1), Coi Leray aired out her grievances with her estranged father on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I want everybody to know I want nothing to do with anything my father has going on," she tweeted below. "I haven’t spoken to him in over a year and I don’t condone or respect any of them interviews he got going on. I don’t respect his decisions and I really want nothing to do with him please dont even think of me when you see him."

She added, "Sharing the same DNA and blood DOESN’T make us FAMILY . Loyalty , boundaries , respect , teaching , guidance , love , patience , encouragement MAKES US FAMILY...I can’t wait to have a kid one day. I can’t wait to look her/him in the eye and tell them how much I love them."

Coi's tweets come on the heels of Benzino's viral comments on the We in Miami Podcast where he questioned why R. Kelly is doing so much time in prison for sex crimes against minors and said the embattled singer deserves a second chance.

Coi Leray's Bumpy Relationship With Benzino

Nobody wins when the family feuds. However, Coi Leray and her father Benzino have had a rocky relationship for a while, with the drama becoming public since Coi has risen to stardom. In 2022, Coi claimed Benzino was threatening her and her mom because Coi said he was broke. The same year, she defended Eminem after Benzino slammed the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for inducting Shady, showing again that they clearly were not seeing eye to eye. The drama has continued with Benzino crying while discussing being labeled Coi's deadbeat father last July.

Their relationship seemed like it was on the mend last September when Coi shared a heartwarming text Benzino sent her. However, they went back to being at odds when Coi said she thought he was envious of her success during an interview last November. She most recently called him out for "creating craziness" in their relationship for no reason.

See Coi Leray disowning Benzino below.

See Coi Leray's Tweets

