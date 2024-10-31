Ice Spice, Saweetie, Megan Thee Stallion and More – See Rappers’ 2024 Halloween Costumes

2024 Halloween is here and over the past few days, some of your favorite rappers have been stepping out in some highly creative Halloween costumes. Ice Spice, Saweetie, Megan Thee Stallion and more artists are showing out with their looks.

Rappers' 2024 Halloween Costumes

Though today (Oct. 31) is officially Halloween, All Hallow's Eve parties have been taking place all week. And several rappers showed up and showed out.

This year, Saweetie dressed up as the Joker. She complimented her outfit with a cinematic video shared on Instagram that shows her in a scene as the Joker in one of the Batman films. Last Halloween, the Cali rapper stepped out as Tim Burton's Edward Scissorhands character.

Coi Leray also ran with the Batman theme. However, she dressed up as Halle Berry's Catwoman character from the 2004 film Catwoman. Coi shared multiple photos on Instagram of her posing seductively in her spot-out costume and tagged Halle in the caption.

Ice Spice also got into the Halloween spirit. The Bronx rapper stepped out with friends dressed up as Leeloo from the 1997 film The Fifth Element, with orange hair, matching rubber suspenders and futuristic leggings to complete the look. Last year, Ice Spice dressed as the adorable cartoon character Betty Boop.

Last Halloween also featured some impressive rapper costumes with Tyga dressing up as the Terrifier and Lil Nas X dressing up as a bloody tampon.

Read More: These Are the Best Alter Egos in Modern Rap

Check out rappers' 2024 Halloween costumes including Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo and more below.

Saweetie

Coi Leray

Ice Spice

Megan Thee Stallion

Freddie Gibbs

Cam'ron

Bow Wow

Lizzo

Maiya The Don

Erica Banks