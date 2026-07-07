Kai Cenat Unveils 2026 Streamer University Lineup With Lizzo Named as a Professor

Kai Cenat has officially announced the lineup for this year's Streamer University, and Lizzo is among the major names of professors that students will be learning from.

On Monday (July 6), Kai returned to Twitch to unveil the staff and students for his second annual creator-focused incubator. In addition to Lizzo, other professors include the streamer's sister Kaiya Cenat as well as Agent00, Duke Dennis, Cinna, Maya Higa, The Sushi Dragon, Ludwig, Poudii, Pokimane and Adapt. YourRage will serve as Guidance Counselor.

Of Lizzo, Kai said, "If y'all don't know, Lizzo be Twitch'ing! She be streaming. And she sent me an application and bro, she is ready to bring something to the table!"

Kai also announced the Club Directors, with T-Pain holding down Musical Arts and popular basketball coach Lethal Shooter holding down Athletics.

However, one name who likely won't be found at Streamer University this year is Soulja Boy. After not being invited to the auditions and even going so far as to call Kai out for the exclusion before launching his rival Rapper University, Soulja decided to show up anyway and was promptly removed by security.

While SB walked away without further incident, the event ultimately ended up being shut down due to safety concerns because of the massive crowd it drew.

Check out Kai's full stream announcing all of the 2026 Streamer University staff and students below.

Watch Kai Cenat Announce Lizzo Among the Teachers for Streamer University 2026

See All the Rappers Touring in 2026