Toronto Spotlight Split as Kendrick Performs in Drake’s Backyard While Drake Goes on Stream With Kai Cenat

The city of Toronto will have to divide its attention between Drake and Kendrick Lamar today because both rappers will be making big moves.

What's Happening in Toronto Between Drake and Kendrick Lamar?

Kendrick Lamar will perform on the Grand National Tour with SZA at Rogers Centre in Toronto on Thursday (June 12). The momentous occasion is the first time K-Dot has hit the city since his and Drake's lyrical squabble started last year.

While Kendrick is hitting the stage around 8.p.m. or 9 p.m. tonight, Drake will be doing a livestream with Kai Cenat on his Twitch channel at 8 p.m. to announce the fans who will get to bring their video treatments for Drake's song "Somebody Loves Me" to life. Kai will be the director of the visual.

Does This Mean Drake Will Be in Toronto While Kendrick Performs?

Kai Cenat's livestreams typically happen at his mansion in Georgia, which means Drake could leave Canada to travel to the U.S. and hit the stream near ATL. However, Drizzy may stay in Toronto and welcome Kai to The Embassy, the nickname for Drake's luxurious residence in Bridle Path, estimated at $100 million. The other option could be Drake and Kai stream from the rapper's recently purchased $15 million ranch in Houston.

Could Kendrick Lamar Being in Toronto Bring Problems for Drake?

With K-Dot putting on a show in Drake's city tonight and performing "Not Like Us," tensions will surely be on the rise following their feud. Unruly K-Dot fans could make a pitstop around Drake's Toronto mansion or Drizzy supporters may show up at Kendrick's show to prove their loyalty to Drake in some way. Since both Kendrick and Drake will have a live stage in different ways, either one could address the other. Over a year after their battle, hip-hop is still looking out for whatever these rap stars are up to. One thing's for sure: tomorrow will bring some headlines.

See Kai Cenat Announce Drake Will Be on the Livestream Today

