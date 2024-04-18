Drake’s Mansion Is Way Nicer Than Rick Ross’, Here’s Why

Drake and Rick Ross are currently embroiled in a rap beef that has reached a fever pitch. After an unconfirmed diss track from Drake leaked last Saturday (April 13) that is packed with plenty of pointed bars aimed at Ross, Rozay clapped back within hours with a diss track of his own titled "Champagne Moments." From there, things have only intensified with both MCs throwing nonstop insults at each other on Instagram over the past several days. The jabs even include taking aim at each other's purchases like homes and jets. So who has the better mansion?

Regardless of who may have the upper hand at the moment between the two former friends and collaborators, there is one thing they certainly have in common: Rick Ross and Drake each have exquisite pads. Drake's swanky Toronto abode, dubbed The Embassy, carries a very modern design. Ross' Fayetteville, Ga. homestead, known as The Promise Land, gives off a much more traditional vibe as it pertains to mansions.

A side-by-side comparison of the two costly cribs provides insight into whose house may be better than the other.

Drake's Toronto Home - The Embassy

Value: reported $100 million

50,000 square feet

3,200-square-foot master bedroom suite

NBA regulation-size indoor basketball court

Lavish lounge complete with whiskey and champagne bar

Great room with a chandelier made of over 20,000 hand-cut Swarovski crystal

Massive trophy room with glass cases containing Grammy Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, BET Hip-Hop Awards and more

Designed by renowned architect Ferris Rafauli

Rick Ross' Georgia Home - The Promise Land

Value: reported $75 million

54,000 square feet on 300 acres of land

109 total rooms including a movie theater, game room, bowling alley and basketball court

25 bathrooms

Used as Eddie Murphy's fictional palace in the film Coming 2 America

Largest home in Georgia

Formerly owned by boxing legend Evander Holyfield

Private zoo on the property

Drake has the more luxurious property just by the numbers alone since it's valued at $100 million over Ross' $75 million. Not to mention it was built from the ground up by the legendary architect Ferris Rafuli. It's also sprinkled with incredibly lavish details such as a champagne and whiskey bar, and a chandelier made of over 20,000 hand-cut Swarovski crystal. Drake's mansion is the nicer option of the two.

Obviously, Ross' home is still an unbelievable property, with a private zoo and farm sprawling across 300 acres of land making it a wonderland of its own.

See photos and videos of both properties, inside and out, below.