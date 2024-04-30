Rick Ross Warns Drake About What Not to Do When Responding to Kendrick Lamar’s Diss

Rick Ross has chimed in with his thoughts about Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss track, "Euphoria." The Miami rhymer warned the Toronto rap star on what not to do when responding to K-Dot.

Rick Ross Warns Drake Not to Make a Lengthy Response to Kendrick Lamar

On Tuesday (April 30), hours after Kendrick Lamar delivered his verbal slap at Drake called "Euphoria," Rick Ross hopped on his Instagram Story and offered his advice to the 6 God as it relates to responding to the Compton spitter.

In the IG video, which can be viewed below, Rozay advises Drake not to make a long response song to Kendrick.

"Stop. Don't respond," Ross advised. "You ain't even peep when the intro came on with the Teddy Pendergrass that was that Black vibe."

"Don't do it," he continued. "Don't go write an eight-minute verse that I know n***a [Lil] Yachty, I know you want to get that money you ain't wrong n***a, keep buying them big houses."

Ross concluded: "I'ma tell you this like a real n***a. Ain't no mo BBLs. Ain't no mo ass fillers Ain't no mo cheek fillers."

The Maybach Music Group honcho is referring to the past rumors that Drake had a nose job, BBL and plastic surgery to have 6-pack abs during his career.

Kendrick Empties the Clip at Drake on "Euphoria"

In response to Drake's diss tracks "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle," Kendrick delivered a fiery response with "Euphoria." The Cardo-produced diss marks Kenny's official response to Drizzy's diss songs from early April.

The Compton rhymer didn't hold back as he lyrically tore down Drake on the six-minute-long song. Among some of K-Dot's best lyrical jabs include:

• On whether J. Cole and Drake have a desire to maintain a friendship with him, Kendrick name drops YNW Melly, who is currently standing trial for the double murder of two associates, as a warning to them.

"Yeah, Cole and Aubrey know I'm a selfish n***a/The crown is heavy, huh/I pray they my real friends, if not, I'm YNW Melly"

• Kendrick even throws Drake's collaborator and friend Lil Yachty under the proverbial bus.

"I'm allergic to the lame s**t, only you like bein' famous/Yachty can't give you no swag neither, I don't give a f**k ’bout who you hang with"

Kendrick Lamar is not playing games in his lyrical battle with Drake.

Check out Rick Ross warn Drake not to record a lengthy response track to Kendrick below.

Watch Rick Ross Advises Drake Not to Respond to Kendrick Lamar

Listen to Kendrick Lamar's Drake Diss Track "Euphoria"