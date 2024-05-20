Actor Tom Hanks Asks Son Chet What Happened With the Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef and Is Blown Away by the Explanation

Tom Hanks is curious to know where Drake and Kendrick Lamar's animosity toward each other stems from. The actor recently asked his son Chet Hanks what happened with Drizzy and K-Dot's beef and is blown away by the explanation.

Tom Hanks Wants to Know Why Drake and Kendrick Lamar Are Beefing

On Monday (May 20), Chet Hanks hopped on his Instagram Story and shared a screenshot of a conversation between himself and his father Tom Hanks. In the image, which can be seen below, the actor asks Chet to explain Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud. Chet then gives his father a breakdown of the two rappers' lyrical war, explaining that it all started after J.Cole stated in his verse on Drake's "First Person Shooter" that himself, the OVO leader and Kenny were the three biggest rappers in the hip-hop industry. From there, Chet breaks down the lyrical jabs that the Canadian rapper and Compton rhymer dropped toward each other on their respective diss records.

"Yeah, so Drake and this other dude, J Cole, have been saying they, along with Kendrick, are the ‘Big 3’ in Rap," Chet Hanks typed to his father. "Then Kendrick put out a song saying, ‘F**k the Big 3, it’s just big ME,’ initiating the beef."

"Then Drake was like, ‘You got small feet cuz you’re like 5 foot 5 or whatever,'" Chet continued. "And then Kendrick was like, you’re a deadbeat dad, and made fun of his Canadian accent. So Drake came back and was like, ‘Oh yeah? Well, I heard you beat your wife,’ but literally like 30 seconds later, Kendrick put out a diss overshadowing Drake's diss where he pretty much methodically dismantled Drakes' entire psyche and called him a pedophile for flirting with young girls and revealed Drake had another kid that he was hiding from the world, which turned out to be false, and Drake came back and was like ‘Hahaha I gotcho a*s I had people give you false info to make you look stupid.'"

Additionally, Chet described how Kenny's "Not Like Us" received better feedback than Drake's "Family Matters" and compared it to when Tom took Chet to an event at the actor's old high school and left people starstruck.

"But it didn’t even matter cuz then Kendrick dropped another West Coast banger where he really went in on labeling Drake a pedophile," Chet elaborated. "That was pretty much the sonic equivalent of when you took me to your high school in Oakland, and we walked in on the basketball game, and everybody started going nuts. Like if you heard it you would just automatically know how to Crip walk with a stank face while clutching an Oscar in each hand with Marshawn Lynch, then dap him up and tell him ‘Town Bidness’ which solidified the win not only for Kendrick but the entire West Coast.”

"Holy cow! These are fighting words," Tom Hanks wrote back, clearly stunned. "People are taking sides?? Who won."

Chet Hanks followed with his opinion on who won, suggesting that K-Dot came out victorious after dropping "Not Like Us."

"Did you not read what I just said? [three laughing emojis]" Chet replied to his dad.

Drake called out Kenny for his short stature, alleged family issues and more on his songs "Push Ups," the since-deleted "Taylor Made Freestyle," "Family Matters" and "The Heart Pt. 6." Meanwhile, Kendrick addressed Drizzy for seemingly being a culture vulture and his relationships with younger women, to name a few, on his records "Euphoria," "6:16 in L.A." and "Meet the Grahams."

The rappers began their line of insults toward one another after Kendrick stated on Metro Boomin and Future's "Like That" that he's the only notorious rapper in the rap game.

Celebrities Share Their Takes on Drake and Kendrick Lamar's Beef

Several celebrities have expressed their opinions on Drake and Kendrick Lamar's lyrical tiff by sharing who they believe won the rap battle or how they could've made their disses better. Seth Rogen stated that Drizzy easily lost against Kenny due to the rapper's claims about Drake's reportedly inappropriate relationships with younger women. Shia LeBeouf also seemed to be on K-Dot's side after tweeting a line from "Not Like Us."

Meanwhile, Young Thug expressed that he thinks Drizzy and K-Dot's beef is interesting. Wrestler Shawn Michaels even gave Drake and Kendrick an opportunity to battle it out in the WWE ring upon hearing Kenny mention Micheals' Sweet Chin Music move on "Not Like Us." Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith, on the other hand, said the rappers' lyrical duel would've been better if they left out their personal matters.

Look at Chet Hanks explain Drizzy and K-Dot's feud to his dad, Tom Hanks, below.

See Tom Hanks Ask His Son Chet What Happened With the Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef and Be Blown Away by the Explanation