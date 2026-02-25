The Big Question of Whether J. Cole Will Be on Drake’s Iceman Album Is Answered

The big question of whether J. Cole will appear on Drake's Iceman album seems to be answered.

On Wednesday (Feb. 25), Instagram page Bars posted a video of J. Cole at his Trunk Sale Tour in Los Angeles meeting fans and signing copies of his latest project, The Fall-Off. In the clip, which can be viewed below, someone asked Cole if he will appear on Drake's highly-anticipated album, Iceman.

"Cole, can we expect you to be on Iceman?" the man asked.

Cole seemed puzzled by the question and replied with "Say what?"

"Iceman, this month," the man shot back.

"I don't know about that," Cole responded.

It's unclear if the person was trolling Cole or not, but the rapper didn't take the bait. Nevertheless, there's been a lot of speculation surrounding Drizzy's new album.

Earlier this month, two new Drake song snippets leaked shortly before Cole delivered his The Fall-Off project. On Feb. 5, DJ Akademiks hopped on his livestream and sneakily dropped multiple unreleased Drizzy song clips.

"When I say 'Free Slime' I ain't talking that talk, I really..." Drake raps before Ak abruptly cuts off the music.

Then Ak seemed to hint that he knows when Iceman is going to drop before playing a longer clip from another unreleased Drake tune, which features the OVO Sound leader rapping about greatness.

"You know what? Don't call me no greatest/Those guys you saying are great makes that an understatement," he spits. "F**k them haters, double agents/Even my label, gave them 15 years of my soul..."

Leaked snippets aside, J. Cole is currently winning with a No. 1 album and a successful Trunk Sale Tour that took him across the country before winding down in Los Angeles.

See J. Cole's Reaction When Asked If He Will Appear on Drake's Iceman Project

See J. Cole Signing Copies of His Album at his Trunk Sale Tour in Los Angeles

Get our free mobile app