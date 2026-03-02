CyHi Disses J. Cole on New Track ‘Lost Control’ in Response to ‘False Prophets’

CyHi takes shots at J. Cole on the new track "Lost Control" in response to 2016's "False Prophets."

After teasing the release on Feb. 26, CyHi dropped the track "Lost Control" on Feb. 27. On the song, the Atlanta rapper calls out Cole without naming names.

"You was scared of our good brother in that Grand National, why?/Shoulda knew you and that lil' Honda was gon' have to collide," CyHi rhymes.

"OK, this might be off topic, but tell St. John that them raps just ain't that jaw dropping," he continues, slickly referencing Cole's time at St. John's University. "You forgot I still owe you for 'False Prophets'/I rap punches that's hard as Bernard Hopkins/And ain't no yes men over here, my dogs stop it."

CyHi later expounded on why he dropped a response to a 10-year-old song now, after someone pointed out on social media that he is too talented to be clout-chasing.

"I’m not too talented," CyHi typed. "Talent don’t get you no where he used my family to get a buzz I don’t see the problem...Naw I didn’t want to do it for clout back then. Plus I was told to give the nigga a pass back then. Y’all lucky it’s 2026 im way more mature now."

While "False Prophets" was believed to be critical of Ye, CyHi believes he was also the target subject of Cole's bars about Ye having yes men. As for why he waited a decade to respond, CyHi noted, "Ni**a when I catch I catch you," CyHi typed. "If you shoot at my car 10 years ago when I see you 10 years later it’s up ni**a."

After releasing his highly anticipated The Fall-Off album last month, and revealing he would be falling back from dropping "J. Cole" albums, Jermaine is currently prepping for a world tour.

Check Out CyHi's New "Lost Control" Track and Responses

