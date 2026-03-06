CyHi Addresses Travis Scott, Kid Cudi and the G.O.O.D. Music Breakup on “The G.O.O.D. Ole Days”

CyHi addresses Travis Scott, Kid Cudi and the reasoning behind the G.O.O.D. Music breakup on his new song, "The G.O.O.D. Ole Days."

On Friday (March 6), CyHi released his new song called "The G.O.O.D. Ole Days" where he addresses artists from Ye's G.O.O.D. Music label and why the break up happened.

On the Mark Byrd and Phil Blackman-produced song, the Georgia rhymer methodically explains his fallout from G.O.O.D. Music members Travis Scott, Kid Cudi and others. According to CyHi, he claims that his friendship with Travis went downhill when he couldn't get a verse from him in exchange for co-writing the Houston rapper's biggest hit, "Sicko Mode."

"I like what he did in fashion, but ni**a just look hella tacky," he raps. "When I helped him with his album, it went like [11-times] platinum, but I still ain't got my swap and he mad that I'm even askin'."

As for Cudi, CyHi believes their relationship went sour because he sided with Ye during his past disagreement with the "Man on the Moon" artist.

"It could have got real ugly/They said that Ye almost f**k around and killed buddy," he raps. "And that's why they relationship is still muddy/And I'm caught between it all. Man, ni**a should feel for me."

As for Ye, CyHi acknowledges that he was also the reason why G.O.O.D. Music dissolved, but empathizes with the Chicago rapper-producer because he was the leader trying to keep all the members together the best way he could.

"Okay, I understand that. But you know sometimes Kanye could be a little difficult/I get it, but I understand him in a different way/Y'all just know the beautiful dark twisty Ye," he lyrically explains.

"He's just an honest person, but it gets conveyed as somebody with a broken heart against the 808/I ain't going to lie/Sometimes it gets in the business way/He just ain't afraid to say what you didn't say."

Near the end of the song, CyHi inform his listeners that he's dropping a new album "real soon" called The Story of Mr. EGOT.

Listen to CyHi's New Song "The G.O.O.D Ole Days"

