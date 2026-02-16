J. Cole Scores Seventh No. 1 Album on the Billboard 200 With The Fall-Off

J. Cole brings home another No. 1 album with The Fall-Off topping the Billboard 200.

On Sunday (Feb. 15), Billboard reported the North Carolina native's double-disc effort landed atop the chart, selling 280,000 equivalent albums. 113,000 of that number are pure album sales. J. Cole's accomplishment marks the largest sales week for a hip-hop album since Playboi Carti’s MUSIC earned a No. 1 with 298,000 last March.

Five of Cole's previously released albums hit No. 1 during a debut week: Cole World: The Sideline Story, 2014 Forest Hills Drive, 4 Your Eyez Only, KOD and The Off-Season. Born Sinner debuted at No. 2 in 2013 behind Ye's Yeezus, but climbed to No. 1 on its third week.

After being teased for several years, the long-awaited The Fall-Off dropped on Feb. 6. "Two Six," "Bunce Road Blues" featuring Future and Tems and "Run A Train" with Future are some of the project's standouts.

A day following the album's release, Cole headed out on the Trunk Sale Tour ’26, selling CDs out of the trunk of his old Honda Civic, the same car he once used to do the same thing in Fayetteville, N.C. when he was coming up. So far, the rapper hit up several cities in North Carolina, Virginia, Atlanta, Silver Spring, Md. and New York City. He'll continue his trek this week.

Check out Cole's career first-week sales.

Cole World: The Sideline Story (2011): 218,000 first-week units.

Born Sinner (2013): 297,000 first-week units.

2014 Forest Hills Drive (2014): 371,000 first-week units.

4 Your Eyez Only (2016): 492,000 first-week units.

KOD (2018): 397,000 first-week units.

The Off-Season (2021): 282,000 first-week units.

The Fall-Off (2026): 280,000 first-week units.

