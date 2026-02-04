Cam’ron Explains Why He’s Suing J. Cole for $500,000

Cam'ron has finally revealed why he's suing J. Cole for $500,000 over a promise he failed to keep.

On Tuesday (Feb. 3), Cam'ron shared a video on his Talk With Flee podcast's Instagram page of himself explaining his lawsuit against J. Cole. The Harlem rapper says that he was expecting J. Cole to provide a guest verse on one of his projects as a favor to him after he appeared on the North Carolina rhymer's The Off-Season song "95 South" in 2021 and the Might Delete Later track, "Ready '24" in 2024.

But when Cam reached out to Cole for a guest verse, he allegedly turned him down.

After repeated attempts to get a guest verse, Cam'ron grew tired and instead asked J. Cole for an interview on his podcast. But, according to Cam, Cole kept putting it off due to album delays and, at one point, wanting to stay reclusive during the infamous rap battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, which he pulled out of in April of 2024.

Cam'ron claimed they rescheduled their interview for February of 2025, but Cole allegedly postponed it with the excuse that he was still busy working on his new album. Consequently, Cam said he had no choice but to file a lawsuit against the Dreamville leader for failing to keep his word.

In Cam's lawsuit, the New York rapper alleges he hasn't been compensated for his collaborative work on "Ready '24." He wants a judge to force Cole to make him the co-author of the track and paid him with a sum exceeding $500,000.

Watch Cam'ron Explain His $500,000 Lawsuit Against J. Cole

