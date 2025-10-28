Cam’ron Sues J. Cole for Failing to Return the Favor After ‘Ready ’24’ Collaboration – Report

Cam'ron is reportedly suing J. Cole for failing to return the favor after Killa hopped on Cole's "Ready '24" track last year.

On Tuesday (Oct. 28), TMZ broke the news that Cam has filed a lawsuit against the Dreamville head honcho. The Harlem, N.Y., rapper claims he and Cole agreed that if Cam appeared on the Might Delete Later track "Ready '24," Cole would hop on a Cam track or appear on the It Is What It Is podcast.

The song was recorded in 2022, and Cam says that since then, Cole has been claiming he's too busy to return the favor. So, Cam'ron has decided to take it to the courts.

Cam says he hasn't been paid for the collab. He wants a judge to force Cole to make Cam the co-author of the track and compensate him in excess of $500,000.

In addition to Cam appearing on the track, J. Cole's "Ready '24" also samples the popular 2002 Diplomats track "I'm Ready," produced by The Heatmakerz.

J. Cole has been quiet musically since releasing the Grammy-nominated mixtape, Might Delete Later, last April. The project featured guest appearances from Gucci Mane, Central Cee, Ab-Soul, Daylyt, Young Dro and Ari Lennox. Last November, Cole released an in-depth audio series about his life and rap career titled Inevitable. In February, he released the song "Clouds."

XXL has reached out to J. Cole's team for comment.

Listen to the Song Behind the Lawsuit