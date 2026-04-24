Cam’ron and Dame Dash Beef Heats Up Again As Dame Challenges Killa to a Teeth Competition

Cam'ron and Dame Dash's beef heats up once again as Dame challenges Killa to a teeth competition.

The long-simmering feud between Cam'ron and Dame Dash has reached a new level of bizarro with the former rap mogul challenging Cam to a competition of who has the better set of false teeth. It all started with Dame's interview with the Ghetto Runways podcast, which premiered on YouTube on April 22.

In the interview, which can be viewed below, the former Roc-A-Fella honcho revealed that since he got his new set of teeth, he's been able to comfortably curse out people.

"Since I’ve got my teeth back, I can really clearly say f**k you," he explained in the clip below at the 4:10-mark. "The last five years they were loose. I couldn't say f**k confidently, I thought they would fall out. Pause. It was a laborious operation to get these shits, and now that I can do it, f**k everybody."

Dame then zeroed in on Cam'ron and his set of veneers, which he believed looked cheap.

"But if you got cheap teeth, you better shut the f**k up. Alright?" he stated. "Cam'ron, or Fredo, your teeth are cheap. Your dentist played you."

"Your new name is Cheap Keef. Not Cheap Keef or Chief Keef. It's Cheap Teeth," he continued. "And it's not fly. And those suits are funny that you're wearing. They're like old school Steve Harvey suits now that you're a sportscaster."

Dame then challenged Cam to a teeth battle.

"Let's go dentist for dentist. My dentist is Dr. Apa. Google Dr. Apa. I bet my dentist has more Ferraris than yours in every country 'cause I don't do cheap teeth," he said. "Imagine a cheap version of teeth. Look at Cam'ron's face," he added. "I'mma say his name. He has un-designer, unauthentic, bootleg cheap teeth and he can't pull them out."

In response to Dame clowning his teeth, Cam'ron posted a funny video on his Instagram page of the music mogul doing his old man dance. The Dipset leader can be overheard in the clip saying, "Go dusko, Go dusko, ow, go dusko, ohh, go dusko, do the drunk man, do the drunk man, do the drunk man, ow, do it dusko, that’s dusko, get it dusko."

Meanwhile, Dame, on his IG page, posted a throwback video of Kevin Hart on the set of the 2002 movie Paper Soldiers, where Dame clowns Kev for wearing what appears to be UGG boots.

"Aye Fredo AKA cheap teeth @mr_camron how come you didn’t ask @kevinhart4real about the time I had to protect you from him when he was bothering you...Both of yall dress weird," he wrote in the caption.

Dame is referencing Cam'ron's brief interview with Kevin Hart on the latest episode of his It Is What It Is podcast. In the viral clip, which can be viewed below, when Killa asked Kev for his thoughts on Dame, the actor-comedian opted to walk out of the interview without uttering a single word.

Overall, the long-standing friction between Cam'ron and Dame Dash is still very much alive and well.

Watch Dame Dash Talk About Cam'ron Having Cheap Teeth and Slam Killa's Interview With Kevin Hart

See Cam'ron's Reaction to Dame Dash Challenging Him to a Teeth Competition

See Kevin Hart Walk Out of Cam'ron's Interview When Asked a Question About Dame Dash

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