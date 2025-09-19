Dame Dash and Cam’ron Beef Erupts Into $300 Million Defamation War

Dame Dash has revealed he filed a defamation demand against Cam'ron for $300 million.

On Friday (Sept. 19), Dame and Killa's recent beef took a turn, with the Roc-A-Fella cofounder revealing in a lawyer demand letter on Instagram that he plans to take Cam to court.

"You made repeated public statements, including on Instagram, falsely claiming Mr. Dash is a 'liar' and undermining his credibility in connection with Bosses Take Losses and other business ventures," the filing reads. "You admitted on video that the entire situation was a 'lineup,' thereby conceding participation in reputational sabotage."

Dame goes on to claim Cam attempted to pay Dame's son, Dame Dash II, $5,000 to come on Cam's podcast "for the purpose of embarrassing his father."

Dame captioned the post: "I never hustled with @mr_camron he’s a civilian, but he’s f**king with my family office and he’s now made my wife & 2 of my sons uncomfortable. I would never do anything violent. And I dont want anyone that loves me to do anything violent so this is the only way I can handle this. So this is my version of how the Godfather handled Fredo. I knew it was going to be one of my brothers I just didn’t know it was going to be you bro. And that does make me sad. We’ll just have to let a judge decide like businessmen. And i don’t find it funny."

He added: "I hope you dont have any houses in your name, they’re about to be mine."

Cam quickly responded to the post.

"Shut up," Cam wrote in the comment section. "Nah ni**a I just started lolol. Foh wit ya ChatGPT lawsuit. lol when I counter sue, u’ll really never get out the hole u already in lil ni**a. Let’s play baby."

Cam and Dame's recent beef bubbled over when 50 Cent announced earlier this month that he'd taken control of the rights to Paid in Full, a 2002 film originally released with Dame at the helm, and revealed Cam was on board as the executive producer of the TV show. On Tuesday (Sept. 16), Dame appeared on The Breakfast Club and took shots at Cam, claiming that Cam recently offered his son money. Cam responded by airing out Dame's money issues on a recent episode of Cam's podcast.

