J. Cole and Cam’ron Finally Address Cam Suing Over ‘Ready 24′ Song

J. Cole and Cam'ron have finally addressed Cam's lawsuit against Cole over the "Ready 24" song.

On Monday (March 23), Cam'ron posted a clip on his Talk with Flee Instagram page featuring himself and J. Cole talking about Cam's legal action against Cole over the "Ready 24" track. As previously reported, the Harlem rhymer sued J. Cole back in October of 2025 for failing to return the favor after Killa appeared on the North Carolina rhymer's "Ready 24" song.

Cam alleged in his suit that he wasn't paid for the song and was seeking $500,000 in damages. Cole countersued Cam in February seeking a judge to drop the New York rapper's lawsuit.

In the clip, which can be viewed below, J. Cole told Cam'ron he was initially disappointed at him for filing a lawsuit in the first place.

"When the lawsuit came out, I was like, 'Come on Cam,'" he said. "My ego reaction is like, quietly, I'm like, 'f**k this ni**a.' But quickly I'm like, 'But nah I get it though.'"

The Dreamville Records leader added that after he calmed down, he understood Cam's position of thinking he was getting the run-around so he had to pursue legal action to get what he was promised.

As for Cam'ron, he admitted his lawsuit was simply a publicity stunt.

"Of course it was never gonna go anywhere, but for me it was like, 'I need to get this ni**a attention,'" he stated.

Elsewhere in the interview, J. Cole shared his thoughts on Drake and Kendrick Lamar's rap feud and what his conversations are now like with Drizzy and K-Dot.

J. Cole's sit-down with Cam'ron on his Talk with Flee visual podcast premieres on Tuesday (March 24) on Revolt's YouTube channel.

See J. Cole and Cam'ron Finally Talk About Cam Suing Him Over "Ready 24" Song

See J. Cole Talk About the Historic Rap Feud Between Drake and Kendrick Lamar

See J. Cole Talk About His Post-Feud Conversations With Drake and Kendrick Lamar

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