J. Cole Recaps His One-Game Performance Playing Basketball in China, Heads Back to U.S.

J. Cole recaps his one-game performance playing in the Chinese Basketball Association as he heads back to the U.S.

On Monday (April 13), Cole shared a post on his personal blog updating his fans following a brief yet fulfilling stint playing professional basketball for the Nanjing Monkey Kings. The North Carolina rapper was initially slated to play in three games. However, he only participated in a single contest due to a delay in obtaining his work visa.

"I want to say thank you to the Nanjing club and to the CBA for allowing me to have that incredible experience," Cole wrote. "Also to my teammates who were mad cool, and who really wanted me to get a bucket! I got to play 8 minutes in one of the top leagues in the world, got a few good looks but wasn't able to hit one. A couple more games and maybe those shots would have started to fall! Either way I'm fulfilled and grateful! Sh*t, I feel like I dropped 20 !!! And my knees felt like I played 40 minutes!"

Despite not getting any buckets, Cole had a worthwhile trip.

"The biggest win is that me and my family got to experience China for the first time," he continued. "I also didn't realize there were so many people in China that rocked with my music! Thank you to everybody who showed up and brought an album to sign. I was blown away. I felt the energy in the game that yall wanted me to hit those shots too! Appreciate it!"

Cole is now preparing for his The Fall-Off World Tour, which kicks off in July and goes through December.

See Footage of J. Cole Hooping in the CBA

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