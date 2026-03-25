Joey Bada$$ Thinks Lyrical Rappers Avoid Collabs So They Don’t Get Bodied on Their Own Song, Mentions J. Cole and J.I.D

Joey Bada$$ thinks lyrical rappers avoid collabs so they don't get bodied on their own song and mentions J. Cole and J.I.D as an example.

Jaÿ-Z's recently expressing his opinion that collaborations would be better for hip-hop than battles has the internet talking, and Joey Bada$$ is weighing in with a strong opinion. On Tuesday afternoon (March 24), the Brooklyn, N.Y., rapper shared several tweets addressing the topic.

"Everybody talks about how we shouldn’t beef and we should spar more on records but truth is niggas don’t wanna be wanting to collab out of fear of getting bodied on they own record," Joey tweeted. "This is exactly why you didn’t see JID on The Fall Off. He would’ve OVERSTOOD the assignment. To me personally, it made no sense he wasn’t on there but hey maybe that’s just me. ‍♂️ btw I loved the album but let’s be fr."

Joey later expressed that he was not shading J. Cole and has love for the Dreamville head honcho.

"Let’s stay focused on the sentiment of lyrical rap as a subgenre and friendly sparring," Joey added. "It’s the most scarcity mindset lane of rap. There’s a lot of brand protection going on which is understandable lol."

Jaÿ-Z had the internet going nuts after sitting down for a rare interview with GQ, where he spoke about not liking how battle rap is headed these days.

"We love the excitement and I love the sparring and the music you get," Jaÿ said. "But in this day and age, it's so much negative that comes with it that you almost wish it didn't happen."

See Joey Bada$$ Addressing Lyrical Rappers Avoiding Collabs

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