Cam’ron and J. Cole Put an End to Lawsuit Over ‘Ready 24′ Collaboration

Cam'ron and J. Cole have put an end to their legal feud over their 2024 song, "Ready '24."

According to a documents obtained by XXL on Tuesday (May 26), Cam'ron informed the court that "parties have reached an agreement in principle to resolve the remaining claims in [the lawsuit] and are finalizing the settlement papers." While the specific terms of the settlement weren't disclosed, Cam and Cole are expected to complete the agreement within 30 days.

This settlement comes after the Harlem, N.Y., rhymer sued the Dreamville honcho claiming he and Cole agreed that after Cam delivered his featured verse on the Might Delete Later track "Ready '24," Cole would either jump on a Cam song or appear on his popular It Is What It Is podcast. None of which J. Cole did.

Cam'ron said he recorded the track in 2022 but claimed that he was never paid for the collaboration. He wanted a judge to force Cole to make him the co-author of the song and award him monetary damages in excess of $500,000.

In response, Cole denied Cam's allegations. In a February motion, the North Carolina rapper's attorneys said he never promised to hop on a Cam’ron song, or appear on his digital show.

In a March episode of Talk With Flee podcast, Cam'ron and J. Cole finally had a sit-down following the release of Cole's The Fall-Off project and squashed any friction they may have had for one another. Cole said he was initially disappointed by the lawsuit.

"When the lawsuit came out, I was like, 'Come on Cam,'" he said. "My ego reaction is like, quietly, I'm like, 'f**k this ni**a.' But quickly I'm like, 'But nah I get it though.'"

The Dispet leader admitted that his legal action against Cole was simply a publicity stunt.

"Of course it was never gonna go anywhere, but for me it was like, 'I need to get this ni**a attention,'" he said.

Watch Cam'ron Explain Why He Sued J. Cole Over "Ready 24" Collaboration

Watch Cam'ron and J. Cole Finally Talk About the Lawsuit Over the "Ready 24" Song

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