J.I.D Hates BET After Receiving No 2026 BET Awards Nominations, Disses J. Cole Lyrics in Deleted Tweets

J.I.D blasts BET after not receiving any 2026 BET Awards nominations and disses J. Cole's lyrics in deleted tweets.

On Tuesday (May 19), the television network announced the nominations for this year's awards show. After not receiving a single nod, J.I.D lashed out on X, tweeting, "I hate BET."

A fan replied to the Atlanta rapper's post, "J. Cole said it best," along with lyrics from J. Cole's "99 Build Freestyle" ("If hip-hop is back, J.I.D should chart platinum/Anything less than that, it means y'all capping)."

J.I.D responded, "Ni**a ain't say sh*t. I been overly platinum that bar was a*s."

Getting a BET Awards has been on J.I.D's bucket list. During his 2025 XXL cover story interview, J.I.D spoke about aspiring to get a BET Award.

"I just want one off of the nostalgia of watching BET," he told XXL. "That was the birht of my love for hip-hop, BET and all those type of stations. That would be cool. I just want a little nom. I ain't never got one yet Tap in, BET. F**k with your boy."

"I got three Grammy noms and no BET awards," he continued. "What are we doing? What's up, Black people?"

J.I.D has since garnered two more Grammy nominations.

Peep J.I.D's deleted tweets and a clip from his 2025 XXL cover story interview below.

See J.I.D's React to Not Receiving Any 2026 BET Awards Nominations and Diss J. Cole's Lyrics About Him

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