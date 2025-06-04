50 Cent Calls the Mother of His Child ‘Pee Pee Mouth’ After Cam’ron Asks Former Diddy Sex Worker If He Had Sex With Her

50 Cent delivered a subliminal diss at his child's mother after Cam'ron asked a former Diddy sex worker if he had sex with her.

On Tuesday (June 3), 50 Cent hopped on his Instagram account and shared a video of Cam'ron's interview with Sharay "The Punisher" Hayes, one out of several sex workers whom Diddy and Cassie employed during their freak offs. In the clip below, Cam asked Hayes if he ever had sex with 50's ex-girlfriend and the mother of his 12-year-old son, Sire Jackson, Daphne Joy.

"Nah, every time I was called or involved in any way, it was only [for] Cassie, specifically," Hayes responded.

50 captioned his IG post, which can be viewed below, with an insult to Daphne. "Well here come the bulls**t, don’t kiss my boy Pee Pee Mouth [sad face emoji]," he wrote.

50 Cent and Daphne's Rocky Relationship and Legal Battles

50 Cent and Daphne Joy have shared their tumultuous relationship on social media and in the court system. In March of 2024, 50 initiated custody proceedings for their son, Sire, and clowned Daphne following accusations that she was among Diddy's sex workers in a lawsuit filed by producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones. Daphne responded on Instagram with a lengthy statement accusing the Power co-creator of rape, claims which he has denied.

In September of 2024, 50 Cent reportedly dropped his defamation lawsuit against Daphne following her IG comments about his alleged sexual abuse when they were in a relationship.

Check out Cam's interview and 50's reaction below.

See 50 Cent's Post Featuring Cam'ron Asking Diddy Sex Worker About His Ex-Girlfriend Daphne Joy

Watch Cam'ron Interview With Former Diddy Sex Worker Sharay Hayes A.K.A. "The Punisher" Below