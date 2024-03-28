Daphne Joy, the mother of 50 Cent's son Sire, is claiming the rapper raped and sexually abused her in the past.

Daphne Joy Calls Out 50 Cent

On Thursday (March 28), model Daphne Joy shared a post on her Instagram Story, in response to news recently breaking that she is accused in producer Lil Rod's lawsuit against Diddy of being Diddy's sex worker.

"I am deeply hurt by the lies in Rodney Jones' lawsuit," she shared in a post on her IG page, adding that she would be taking legal action against the prouder.

Next, she put up a lengthy post addressing 50 Cent's recent comments about the claim where he clowned her about the allegations.

"Everything is a joke to you until our safety is compromised, which is happening now," she began in the post, which tagged 50 Cent. "You are wreaking real havoc, frenzy and chaos onto people's lives. How would u feel if Sire was the one in handcuffs? For nothing. We moved to New York to give you an opportunity to be a father to your son and you saw him 10 times out of the 2 years that we lived 1 mile away from you."

She continued: "I am tired of upholding and protecting an image to our son that you never even earned. Let's put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on. You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false claims made against me. You have broken our hearts for the last and final time."

50 Cent Responds to Allegations

50 Cent has responded to the allegations in a statement released to XXL via his rep on the rapper's behalf.

"The disturbing allegations in the sworn pleadings recently filed in a court case related to Daphne Joy the mother of my twelve year old child, has required me to take all necessary legal actions to protect my son Sire. The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son. My son Sire is my main priority and keeping him in a safe environment is my only focus at this time."

Daphne's claims come on the heels of reports that 50 Cent is seeking sole custody of their son.

See Daphne Joy calling out 50 Cent and claiming he raped and physically abused her below.

