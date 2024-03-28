50 Cent Clowns His Child’s Mother Daphne Joy for Being Named as Diddy’s Sex Worker

50 Cent is clowning his youngest child's mother Daphne Joy after she was named as Diddy's sex worker in a new lawsuit.

50 Cent Reacts to Daphne Joy News

On Wednesday night (March 27), 50 Cent shared a post on Instagram reacting to Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' amended lawsuit against Diddy that names the mother of 50's son Sire as being a sex worker for the embattled Bad Boy mogul. In the post, which can be seen below, 50 stands in front of an SUV holding an umbrella while smoking a cigar.

"I didn’t know you was a sex worker, you little sex worker.LOL," 50 captioned the post. "Yo this s**t is a movie."

Yung Miami and Daphne Joy Accused of Being Paid Sex Workers for Diddy

50 Cent's comments come on the heels of news breaking earlier this week that Lil Rod had amended his February lawsuit against Diddy to include more scandalous and illegal claims. In one addition, Yung Miami is accused of transporting "pink cocaine" for Diddy. Another addition claims Yung Miami and Daphne Joy were paid a monthly stipend to be the rap mogul's sex workers.

Check out 50 Cent's reaction to Daphne Joy being named as Diddy's sex worker below.

See 50 Cent Comment on Diddy Sex Worker News

50 Cent commnets on Daphne Joy being accused of being Diddy's sex worker. 50cent/Instagram