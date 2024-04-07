50 Cent Criticizes Yung Miami for Calling Herself a W***e, She Explains It Was Taken Out of Context

50 Cent has criticized Yung Miami for calling herself a w***e, but Miami clarified that her usage of the slur was taken out of context and misinterpreted.

50 Cent Criticizes Yung Miami for Calling Herself a W***e

On Sunday (April 7), 50 Cent hopped on his Instagram account and posted a brief clip of Yung Miami appearing on The Jason Lee Show in May of 2023. During her convo with Lee, the City Girls rapper strangely complemented herself as being a "full w***e."

In the caption, Fif wrote: "[face with hand over mouth emoji] It's ok to be a w***e just make sure your being over paid. See a Sucker, catch a Sucker, Suck a Sucker dry. You go girl LSW [face with crossed eyes emoji] LOL."

Yung Miami Clarifies Her Usage of the Slur W***e

In response to 50 Cent's criticisms, Yung Miami slid in the comments section of his IG post and clarified her use of the slur when she is in casual conversations with her gay friends.

"I think this got taken out of context, it's a gay slur 'what's up w***e' is something my gay cousin always said to me," Miami wrote in her post, which can be viewed below.

"It's c**t it's a slang that we said to each other that's what I was trying to explain to Jason because he's gay and he got what I was trying to say," she continued.

"I'm not a prostitute. I never sold [cat emoji] a day in my life," she added. "[And] I hate how this is getting spun."

In a subsequent IG post, 50 Cent double down on his harsh criticisms of Miami.

"I like at @yungmiami305 I don’t want to hurt her, or her feelings I just put her in BMF she cool. I think they was in a relationship but them other women LSW VIBES!" he wrote in his post below.

Yung Miami and Daphne Joy Accused in Lawsuit of Being Sex Workers

What Yung Miami may be referencing when she wrote, "I hate how this is getting spun," is the lawsuit where she and Daphne Joy, mother of 50 Cent's son, are being accused of being sex workers for rap mogul Diddy.

On March 25, producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones amended his lawsuit he filed against Diddy back in February. According to documents obtained by XXL, Lil Rod accused Yung Miami and Daphne Joy of being Diddy's sex workers. The amended suit claimed Diddy would brag to the producer about how he'd pay Daphne, the City Girls rapper and another woman named Jade Ramey a "monthly stipend" in exchange for services.

See 50's IG posts and Yung Miami's response to them below.

