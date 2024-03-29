Yung Miami Offers Video and Photo Evidence to Prove She Didn’t Traffic Drugs

Yung Miami has video and photo evidence to prove she was not with Diddy on the day she is accused of transporting "pink cocaine" to the rap mogul before a music festival.

Yung Miami Has Receipts

On Thursday night (March 28), The Shade Room shared footage they obtained that may clear the City Girls rapper's name of the accusation of transporting cocaine across state lines for her then-boyfriend Diddy. One video, which can be seen below, shows Miami getting fitted for her Met Gala dress in New York on the night that Diddy performed at Something in the Water Festival 2023 in Virginia. There is even video timestamped on the same day that shows Caresha watching Diddy perform live.

Sources close to Yung Miami tell TMZ the rapper is outraged over the allegations.

Yung Miami Accused of Transporting "Pink Cocaine"

Yung Miami's virtual denial comes after Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones filed an amendment to his February lawsuit against Diddy that provides more claims. In one addition, he claimed Yung Miami once transported "pink cocaine" for Diddy.

"Plaintiff and the Combs Rico Enterprise were rehearsing for 'Something in the water festival" [sic] in Virginia," the court filing reads. "Plaintiff Jones personally witness [sic] Mr. Combs do a few lines of coke in his dressing room. Defendant Sean Combs wanted tuci but Brendan forgot it, so Defendant Kristina Khorram called Yung Miami. Who then brought it on the private jet from Miami."

Lil Rod also claimed Yung Miami was paid a stipend to be Diddy's sex worker. The producer also alleges Diddy would try to get people to do things with promises of $250,000 in cash. Caresha also addressed that accusation on Thursday night.

"Something the internet made up and yall ran with it!!!" she responded to someone questioning the claim on X, formerly known as Twitter. "N***as don't even pay that for child support why tf would a n***a ever pay me 250k for. FOR WHAT??"

Check out footage and video that seems to prove Yung Miami did not traffic cocaine for Diddy below.

See Yung Miami's Recepts

