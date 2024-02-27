DJ Akademiks Pulls Up Yung Miami’s Old Tweets and Blames Her for Latest Diddy Sexual Assault Lawsuit

DJ Akademiks is blaming Yung Miami's old tweets for Diddy's latest lawsuit.

DJ Akademiks Blasts Yung Miami Following New Diddy Lawsuit

On Monday night (Feb. 26), following news that Diddy is being sued by producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones in a bombshell lawsuit that accuses Puff of sexual assault, harassment and more, DJ Akademiks weighed in on the latest scandal involving the Bad Boy Entertainment founder. The blogger is blaming Diddy's former girlfriend Yung Miami's old tweets for the latest litigation.

"It's Yung Miami fault Diddy back in the News," Ak posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, in a series of tweets that can be seen below. "I Told Her to STFU and she wouldn't stop. now look a n***a making claims vs Diddy. @YungMiami305 stay in a *** place n STFU! you getting ya sugar diddy into to much problems!"

"N Yall Thought I was capping when I said Yung Miami moving like she the new Ghislaine Maxwell of da Freak Offs," Ak added, referencing the codefendant of convicted billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of helping Epstein procure underage girls. "Imagine 50 n***as coming thru to f*ck while playing 'ACT BAD' on blast in the background. GROSS."

Additionally, Ak cited old tweets Yung Miami posted in 2022 going at Diddy's ex-girlfriend Gina Huynh in sexually explicit posts. One of the Yung Miami posts reads: "If I wanted you to eat my p***y diddy would've had you on your knees h*e!!! You a eater!!!!!!!"

"Remember when Caresha said that Gina girl was a EATER... none of yall aint ask how tf she knew all dat? I told yall man.. dem Freakoffs might have been facilitated by Caresha Maxwell!" Ak continued.

Yung Miami Named in New Diddy Lawsuit

Yung Miami was named in Lil Rod's lawsuit, which was filed on Monday, on multiple occasions. In one instance, he claimed to have witnessed Diddy and Yung Miami doing cocaine together. Another time, on Thanksgiving 2022, Lil Rod claims Yung Miami's cousin sexually assaulted him at Diddy's Miami home.

Diddy's team has shared the following statement to XXL from his attorney Shawn Holley about the lawsuit.

"Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday. His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines. We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn refuses to return our calls. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them."

XXL has reached out to Yung Miami's reps for comment.

