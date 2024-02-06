DJ Akademiks Calls Out Playboi Carti for Wearing Thong Bodysuit

DJ Akademiks is calling out Playboi Carti for wearing a thong bodysuit.

Ak Goes In on Playboi Carti's Viral Outfit

On Tuesday (Feb. 6), controversial streamer DJ Akademiks weighed in on viral photos circulating of Playboi Carti wearing a sheer thong bodysuit during a recent studio session with Kanye West.

"You basically button it at the bottom, which means Carti gotta button the s**t under his balls," Ak vents around the 13-minute mark of the video below. "This s**t is wild. This s**t is wild. Im'a be honest with you, to keep it real, I was expecting...Is this his boxers? Bro, it's a onesie. The onesie is even worse than the thong, bro. Like, my n***a actually walked out of the store like he was on some Ice Spice s**t. Like he was just shaking a*s in the deli."

Elsewhere during the venting session, Ak name-dropped Playboi Carti's former girlfriend Iggy Azalea.

"Imagine Iggy Azalea coming home," he continued. "She got the baby. This n***a over here playing PlayStation with Lil Uzi Vert, and they are trying on f**king bodysuits while she over here gotta take care of the baby. This n***a not doing a muthaf**kin thing but playing with her makeup, painting this face, trying on women's clothes. Doing all types of s**t that she supposed to be doing."

Playboi Carti Outfit Goes Viral

On Tuesday, photos of Playboi Carti leaving a studio session went viral. In the pics, the rapper is wearing a sheer thong bodysuit under a vest and cammo pants. The photos caused many people on social media to weigh in on the eccentric drip.

