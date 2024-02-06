Playboi Carti Wears a Thong Bodysuit in New Photos, Fans React

New photos of Playboi Carti wearing a thong bodysuit have fans reacting online.

Fans React to New Playboi Carti Photos

On Tuesday (Feb. 6), new pictures of Playboi Carti began circulating online. In the photos, which can be seen below, the rapper is wearing a vest and cammo pants. His face appears to have war paint on it. However, underneath the rapper's top layer of clothing is a sheer thong bodysuit. The photos have gone viral, with many people weighing in on Carti's eccentric choice of attire.

"Playboi Carti got the body suit on that snap at the bottom smh," one person on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted.

"I am officially retired as a playboi carti fan 2016-2024 it was a nice run," someone else posted.

"Just saw DRAKE d**k leaked and PLAYBOI CARTI wearing a THONG in a same day .. yeah this really the worst Tuesday of all time in my life," another post reads, referencing a recent NSFW Drake video leak.

Others were unfazed. "Y’all can NEVER make me hate Playboi Carti. Like fr," a diehard Vamp shared.

Playboi Carti Preps New Album

Playboi Carti is currently prepping the release of his highly anticipated new album, Music. Most recently, the album was rumored to be dropping in January. Carti has released five songs in the lead up to the release of the album. He recently made headlines for a viral interview with popular Kick streamer Adin Ross, in which he was handed a bag of cash from Adin for the interview but only stayed for six minutes.

Check out the Playboi Carti outfit that has the internet talking and reactions below.

See Playboi Carti's Viral Outfit

See Reactions to Playboi Carti's Viral Outfit