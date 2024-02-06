Drake Seems to React to NSFW Leaked Video That Appears to Show Him on a Bed Naked

Drake has appeared to react to a NSFW video that appears to show the rap star pleasuring himself on a bed while naked.

Did a NSFW Drake Video Leak?

On Monday night (Feb. 5), video leaked online that shows what appears to be Champagne Papi naked from the waist down, pleasuring himself while recording the act on his phone in a mirror. Needless to say, the clip has had the internet going nuts.

On Tuesday (Feb. 6), Drake shared a post on his Instagram Story that may be a response to the uproar. In the clip, which can be seen below, a female fan at a Drake show cries while he performs. Written over the post are the words: "Me when Drake:" XXL will not be showing the NSFW clip.

Fans React to NSFW Video

Fans on social media have been reacting to the viral clip, pushing Drake's name into the No. 1 spot for trending topics in the U.S. on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Heard Drake just did a meat and greet," one person jokingly posted on X.

"Omg not Drake’s Canadian bacon," another post reads.

"As a Drake hater, I’m glad the boy got a big wiener bc it’s just proves my point even further," another person wrote. "You’re rich, you’re famous, you’re light skin, you’re Jewish & you packing AND STILL!! No woman wants to stay with him bc deep down, he’s just a loser."

Drake is currently two shows into his It's All a Blur Tour - Big as the What. Lil Durk was recently added to the tour.

See Drake seeming to react to NSFW video that appears to show him pleasuring himself and reactions below.

Watch Drake's Post Seeming to React to NSFW Video

See Reactions to NSFW Leaked Video