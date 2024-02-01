Yeat Teases New 2093 Project With Drake and Childish Gambino Collabs

Yeat is teasing a new project titled 2093, and it appears to include collaborations with Drake and Childish Gambino.

On Thursday (Feb. 1), Yeat hopped on Instagram to post a carousel of pictures that include the phrase "2093 is coming." This phrase seems to allude to a new project Yeat has in the works. The carousel of photos, which can be viewed below, also included a screenshot of a FaceTime session with Drake and a picture of Childish Gambino in the recording booth.

Yeat also teased a potential release month of February, but didn't list a specific day.

"2093ISCOMING," Yeat wrote in the Instagram caption. ".……. 2.??.24."

If the new project arrives in February it would be exactly a year since the rapper dropped off his last full-length album, AftërLyfe. AftërLyfe features appearances from YoungBoy Never Broke Again and others.

Yeat and Drake Link Up on "IDGAF"

The announcement comes after Yeat and Drake already linked up for "IDGAF" off Drizzy's latest album, For All the Dogs, back in October of 2023. The BNYX-produced track peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 later that month.

Yeat is also rumored to be linking up with Playboi Carti in some capacity after the two rappers were spotted residing at the same hotel in Paris for Paris Fashion Week last month. They were also seen partying together in the same club as well.

See Yeat's photos teasing 2093 and new collaborations with Drake and Childish Gambino below.

