Lil Durk Joins Drake and J. Cole’s It’s All a Blur Tour – Big as the What?

Lil Durk Hits Road With Drake and J. Cole

On Monday night (Feb. 5), Drake shared a post on Instagram announcing Durkio would be hitting the road on tour with himself and J. Cole. The post, which can be seen below, shows a promo ad showing Durk's name added to the list of performers. Drake captioned the post, "BIGGER & BIGGER @lildurk joins us on the road to bring you all the most T’d show of your life."

Drake and J. Cole Kick Off Tour

The announcement comes as Drake and J. Cole are two dates into the It's All a Blur Tour - Big as the What?, the follow-up to Drake and 21 Savage's 2023 It's All a Blur Tour. Initially announced last November, the tour was pushed back and began on Feb. 2 in Tampa. Fla. On the first night of the tour, video of Drizzy wearing a dinosaur-spin vest went viral. He also told fans he will no longer perform his Rihanna collab "Work" during the opening date.

Peep Drake announcing Lil Durk is joining the It's All a Blur Tour - Big as the What? and tour dates below.

Drake's It's All a Blur Tour - Big as the What? 2024 Tour Dates

Feb. 2 – Tampa, Fla. — Amalie Arena

Feb. 4 – Tampa, Fla.— Amalie Arena

Feb. 7 – Nashville, Tenn. — Bridgestone Arena

Feb. 8 – Nashville, Tenn.— Bridgestone Arena

Feb. 12 – St. Louis — Enterprise Arena

Feb 13 – St. Louis – Enterprise Center

Feb. 16 – Pittsburgh — PPG Paints Arena

Feb 17 – Pittsburgh — PPG Paints Arena

Feb. 20 – Columbus, Ohio— Schottenstein Center

Feb. 21 – Columbus, Ohio— Schottenstein Center

Feb. 24 – Cleveland — Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Feb 25 – Cleveland — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Feb. 27 – Buffalo, N.Y.— KeyBank Center

Feb 28 – Buffalo, N.Y.— KeyBank Center

March 2 – Kansas City, Mo.— T-Mobile Center

March 3 – Kansas City, Mo.— T-Mobile Center

March 5 – Memphis, Tenn.— FedEx Forum

March 6 – New Orleans — Smoothie King Center

March 7 – New Orleans — Smoothie King Center

March 10 – Lexington, Ky.— Rupp Arena

March 14 – San Antonio — Frost Bank Center

March 15 – San Antonio — Frost Bank Center

March 18 – Oklahoma City, OK— Paycom Center

March 19 – Oklahoma City — Paycom Center

March 23 – Sunrise, Fla.— Amerant Bank Arena ~

March 24 – Sunrise, Fla.— Amerant Bank Arena ~

March 27 – Birmingham, Ala. —Legacy Arena at The BJCC ~

April 4 – Belmont Park, N.Y.— UBS Arena ~

April 5 – Belmont Park, N.Y.— UBS Arena ~

April 8 – Memphis, Tenn.— FedEx Forum ~

April 15 – Denver — Ball Arena

April 16 –Denver — Ball Arena

+ Rescheduled dates

~ Without J. Cole