Lil Durk Joins Drake and J. Cole’s It’s All a Blur Tour – Big as the What?
On Monday night (Feb. 5), Drake shared a post on Instagram announcing Durkio would be hitting the road on tour with himself and J. Cole. The post, which can be seen below, shows a promo ad showing Durk's name added to the list of performers. Drake captioned the post, "BIGGER & BIGGER @lildurk joins us on the road to bring you all the most T’d show of your life."
Drake and J. Cole Kick Off Tour
The announcement comes as Drake and J. Cole are two dates into the It's All a Blur Tour - Big as the What?, the follow-up to Drake and 21 Savage's 2023 It's All a Blur Tour. Initially announced last November, the tour was pushed back and began on Feb. 2 in Tampa. Fla. On the first night of the tour, video of Drizzy wearing a dinosaur-spin vest went viral. He also told fans he will no longer perform his Rihanna collab "Work" during the opening date.
Peep Drake announcing Lil Durk is joining the It's All a Blur Tour - Big as the What? and tour dates below.
See Drake Reveal Lil Durk Is Joining It's All a Blur Tour - Big as the What?
Drake's It's All a Blur Tour - Big as the What? 2024 Tour Dates
Feb. 2 – Tampa, Fla. — Amalie Arena
Feb. 4 – Tampa, Fla.— Amalie Arena
Feb. 7 – Nashville, Tenn. — Bridgestone Arena
Feb. 8 – Nashville, Tenn.— Bridgestone Arena
Feb. 12 – St. Louis — Enterprise Arena
Feb 13 – St. Louis – Enterprise Center
Feb. 16 – Pittsburgh — PPG Paints Arena
Feb 17 – Pittsburgh — PPG Paints Arena
Feb. 20 – Columbus, Ohio— Schottenstein Center
Feb. 21 – Columbus, Ohio— Schottenstein Center
Feb. 24 – Cleveland — Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Feb 25 – Cleveland — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Feb. 27 – Buffalo, N.Y.— KeyBank Center
Feb 28 – Buffalo, N.Y.— KeyBank Center
March 2 – Kansas City, Mo.— T-Mobile Center
March 3 – Kansas City, Mo.— T-Mobile Center
March 5 – Memphis, Tenn.— FedEx Forum
March 6 – New Orleans — Smoothie King Center
March 7 – New Orleans — Smoothie King Center
March 10 – Lexington, Ky.— Rupp Arena
March 14 – San Antonio — Frost Bank Center
March 15 – San Antonio — Frost Bank Center
March 18 – Oklahoma City, OK— Paycom Center
March 19 – Oklahoma City — Paycom Center
March 23 – Sunrise, Fla.— Amerant Bank Arena ~
March 24 – Sunrise, Fla.— Amerant Bank Arena ~
March 27 – Birmingham, Ala. —Legacy Arena at The BJCC ~
April 4 – Belmont Park, N.Y.— UBS Arena ~
April 5 – Belmont Park, N.Y.— UBS Arena ~
April 8 – Memphis, Tenn.— FedEx Forum ~
April 15 – Denver — Ball Arena
April 16 –Denver — Ball Arena
+ Rescheduled dates
~ Without J. Cole