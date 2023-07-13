Check Out These Wild Moments From Drake and 21 Savage’s It’s All a Blur Tour

Wild moments are inevitable on every hip-hop tour. From mosh pits, epic stage dives and even getting odd knick-knacks from hardcore fans, anything can happen to rappers who decide to hit the road. Drake and 21 Savage's It's All a Blur Tour, which kicked off on July 5 at Chicago's United Center, is no different.

What's Happened So Far on the It's All a Blur Tour?

With more than 50 stops to go, Drake and 21 Savage's Its All a Blur Tour will either leave fans at a standstill or the rappers with potential severe injuries. On the first night of the tour, Drake had a cell phone and bra thrown at him while performing. Luckily, the rapper counteracted with a carefree attitude. By the third night at Detroit's The Little Caesars Arena, the "Headlines" artist had to duck for cover after fans tossed shoes and hats on the stage. However, Drizzy managed to push through with stellar performances.

Drake and 21 Savage Deliver Visuals on Stage for It's All a Blur Tour

The rappers also delivered noteworthy visuals during their time on the mic. Fans at the Chicago show saw Drake performing next to an actor that resembled him so much that fans thought it was a hologram. That same night, Drizzy's set contained a backdrop of what seemed to be floating sperm. 21 Savage, however, showcased his love for R&B by walking to the stage to Fantasia's "When I See U." Moments later during his set on July 5, the "On BS" rhymer displayed a rather suggestive visual that correlated to the song's context.

All in all, Drake and 21 Savage's It's All a Blur Tour is bound to have more wild moments. But, for now, XXL has listed the most bizarre ones that have happened thus far.

See the Wildest Moments Happening at Drake and 21 Savage's It's All a Blur Tour Below