Check Out These Wild Moments From Drake and 21 Savage’s It’s All a Blur Tour
Wild moments are inevitable on every hip-hop tour. From mosh pits, epic stage dives and even getting odd knick-knacks from hardcore fans, anything can happen to rappers who decide to hit the road. Drake and 21 Savage's It's All a Blur Tour, which kicked off on July 5 at Chicago's United Center, is no different.
What's Happened So Far on the It's All a Blur Tour?
With more than 50 stops to go, Drake and 21 Savage's Its All a Blur Tour will either leave fans at a standstill or the rappers with potential severe injuries. On the first night of the tour, Drake had a cell phone and bra thrown at him while performing. Luckily, the rapper counteracted with a carefree attitude. By the third night at Detroit's The Little Caesars Arena, the "Headlines" artist had to duck for cover after fans tossed shoes and hats on the stage. However, Drizzy managed to push through with stellar performances.
Drake and 21 Savage Deliver Visuals on Stage for It's All a Blur Tour
The rappers also delivered noteworthy visuals during their time on the mic. Fans at the Chicago show saw Drake performing next to an actor that resembled him so much that fans thought it was a hologram. That same night, Drizzy's set contained a backdrop of what seemed to be floating sperm. 21 Savage, however, showcased his love for R&B by walking to the stage to Fantasia's "When I See U." Moments later during his set on July 5, the "On BS" rhymer displayed a rather suggestive visual that correlated to the song's context.
All in all, Drake and 21 Savage's It's All a Blur Tour is bound to have more wild moments. But, for now, XXL has listed the most bizarre ones that have happened thus far.
See the Wildest Moments Happening at Drake and 21 Savage's It's All a Blur Tour Below
Drake Gets Hit With a Large Bra
On July 5, Drake stopped his performance midway at Chicago's United Center after two female fans threw their bras on stage. In the clip below, the "Rich Flex" rhymer couldn't help but to admire one of the undergarment's enormous size.
Drake Gets Hit With Cellphone
While performing a rendition of Ginuwine's 1999 hit single, "So Anxious," at Chicago's United Center on July 5, a fan threw a cellphone at the 35-year-old rapper's wrist. Drake, however, didn't flinch and kept on delivering the R&B song.
21 Savage Displays New Tour Visual on Stage of an Eggplant Penetrating a Peach
On July 5, 21 Savage showcased suggestive graphics on stage of a peach and eggplant while performing his verse from Young Nudy's "Peaches and Eggplants." In the video below, the eggplant plunges into the peach before the two food items float around each other.
Drake Shows Visual of Floating Sperm on Stage
While performing at the United Center in Chicago on July 5, Drake showcased a visual of swirling sperm swimming in a circular motion on stage.
Drake Raps Next to a Person Who Fans Originally Thought Was a Hologram
At Chicago's United Center on July 5, Drake confused fans after a person, who represents the rapper in his adolescence, was mistaken for a hologram. The boy, who turned out to be a family friend, sat on a bed watching Family Matters before handing Drake, who plays the older version of himself, a rhyme book.
Drake Calls Childish Gambino's "This Is America" Overrated in Tour Visual
Elsewhere during Drake's set at Chicago's United Center on July 5, the "God's Plan" rapper threw shots at Childish Gambino while performing his 2011 single, "Headlines." On the bottom portion of the stage a message popped up that said "The overrated and overawarded hit song 'This Is America' was originally a Drake diss record."
Childish Gambino unveiled to GQ magazine last April that his 2018 single started out as a diss toward the Certified Lover Boy rhymer.
Drake Ducks for Cover After Being Hit With Air Jordans and Hats
During his set on July 8 at The Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Drizzy bobbed and weaved around Air Jordan sneakers and hats. After noticing what was tossed his way, Drake ridiculed the shoes large size and stated that bras were only acceptable to throw on the stage.