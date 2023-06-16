Young Thug Posts Mysterious ‘Business Is Business’ Barcode Leading to Countdown Clock, Drake and More Repost

Last night, Young Thug went on social media to post a mysterious barcode with the phrase "business is business." The barcode leads to a countdown clock, generating curiosity among his fans. Notably, Drake and others showed their support by reposting.

What Does Young Thug's Bar Code Mean?

On Friday (June 16), Young Thug posted on his Instagram page a QR code along with the caption, "Business Is Business." When you access the bar code, it reveals a countdown timer, which, as of today, it's counting down to five days of...something?

It appears Thugger is releasing some kind of project on Wednesday (June 21). What it is, no one knows. Is it an album? Is it a new single? It's all so mysterious.

Read More: Lil Durk Explains Story of Viral Young Thug Computer Photo

Rappers Are Resharing the Barcode

Nevertheless, several of Young Thug's peers are resharing the barcode on their social media pages. Surprisingly, to many YT fans, YSL member Gunna reshared the image on his Instagram Story. This might mean that Thugger and Gunna are still cool with each other despite Thug enduring the chaos that has been unfolding in his YSL RICO trial.

Also, Drake posted the countdown clock on his Instagram Story. Additionally, Thug’s longtime collaborators like Chance The Rapper, Metro Boomin, 21 Savage, G Herbo, Southside (who shared it four times on his IG page) and others have posted the mysterious message.

Drake shares Young Thug countdown clock. champagnepapi/Instagram loading...

Read More: Incredibly Expensive Gifts Rappers Have Bought Each Other

Check Out Rappers Resharing Young Thug's Bar Code Below

Gunna reshapes Young Thug's bar code. gunna/Instagram loading...