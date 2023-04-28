Young Thug Adds Gunna’s Music Link to Instagram Bio Then Removes It – Report

Young Thug has fans scratching their heads after he reportedly added a link to Gunna's music on Thug's Instagram bio only to remove it a short time later.

Last night, (April 26), Young Thug's Instagram bio updated with a link to Gunna's latest album DS4Ever. The move had many people thinking it was a sign that Thugger is still on good terms with Gunna after Wunna took a plea deal in the YSL RICO case last December.

"Told y'all them boys is good," one person commented on an Instagram blog about the link.

"Prime example why y'all need to stop acting like y'all know these celebrities personally and mind the business that pays you," someone else posted.

However, a short time later, the link was inexplicably taken down from Young Thug's IG.

"Well dang," a Twitter user commented on the removal. "Thugger had probably remembered when everyone started talking about it again so he had switched it up!"

XXL has reached out to Young Thug's team for comment.

Fans have been speculating on the status of Young Thug and Gunna's relationship since video surfaced of Gunna's plea deal hearing where he admitted YSL is a violent street gang in court. While Gunna has been labeled a rat by many people in the hip-hop community, his attorney Steve Sadow has stated multiple times that Gunna's statements cannot affect Young Thug's case whatsoever.

Young Thug is currently on trial and facing RICO charges as well as multiple other felonies. The trial, which has turned out to be one of the most bizarre in hip-hop history, started in January and is expected to last close to a year.

See Screenshots of Young Thug's Instagram Bio Before and After Gunna's Music Link Was Removed Below