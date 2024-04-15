Gunna Covers XXL Magazine’s Spring 2024 Issue

Since Gunna's release from jail in late 2022, after being arrested as part of the Young Thug YSL RICO case earlier that year, the Atlanta rapper has become one of hip-hop's most polarizing figures. Some rap fans have accused Gunna of being a snitch in regards to Young Thug, who was also taken into custody and is currently on trial, while others continue to praise Gunna's artistry. The division hasn't affected his star power, which has only continued to soar in the wake of it all with hit songs like "F*kumean," and a critically acclaimed album, A Gift & A Curse. Gunna opens up about the highs and the lows of life post-incarceration in a candid interview for XXL magazine's Spring 2024 issue.

The 30-year-old rhymer has undergone both a physical and mental transformation as a free man. "I work out six days a week," Gunna tells XXL. "I eat better. I eat clean. And that's something I’m disciplining myself to do every day." He also reveals that complaints or worries are far from his mind. He's got more important matters like his upcoming fifth album, One of Wun, to focus on. Gunna opens up about what to expect from the forthcoming project.

While he's in a better space these days, everyone wants to know if Gunna is aware of the chatter around his name and snitching accusations. Gunna addresses if he sees what the people are saying about him. He also has a response for artists like Lil Durk, 21 Savage and Lil Baby, among others, who have either commented about him being a snitch or alluded to it in songs or on social media posts. One thing he's firm on: Gunna believes people are being misled.

In addition to his cover story interview, Gunna welcomes XXL into his rehearsals for The Bittersweet Tour. He performs parts of his songs "Back At It" and the fitting track "Bittersweet." Go behind the scenes of his cover shoot, which you can view below.

The Winter 2023 issue of XXL magazine featuring Gunna on the cover also includes conversations with Metro Boomin, comedian Druski, Danny Brown, Teezo Touchdown, 42 Dugg, Jim Jones and Maino a.k.a. Lobby Boyz, That Mexican OT, 41, BabyDrill, Rapsody, actress La La Anthony, BigXthaPlug, Rob49, Reuben Vincent, singer Tyla and producer Tate Kobang. There's also a look at how social networking has a chokehold on rappers' feelings, the ways in which kid rappers are thriving thanks to social media and thoughts from music executives throughout the industry on how hip-hop in 2024 is experiencing more wins than losses compared to last year.

Watch Gunna Perform "Back At It" and "Bittersweet" During Tour Rehearsal

