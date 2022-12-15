Boosie BadAzz is calling Gunna a rat after video of the Atlanta rapper making his plea deal in the YSL RICO case surfaced.

On Thursday (Dec. 15), the ever-opinionated Boosie hopped on Twitter to share his thoughts on the update in Gunna's case.

"Rat," Boosie prefaced the post with multiple rat emojis. "THIS WOULD HAVE PUT TEARS N MY EYES MY BROTHER , MY ARTIST LIKE WTF IM FIGHTING FOR MY LIFE THAT IM NOT RUNNING A GANG/CRIMINALENTERPRIZE N YOU DO THIS TO BIGDOG‼️UKNOW ITS A GANG .. THE GUNS N DRUGS NOT YOURS.. WELL WHO ELSE WAS NTHE CAR THEY CAN BE FOR SMH."

"HE HAD ONE CHARGE HE WASNT GOING TO GET NO HARD TIME," Boosie added in a follow-up post. "THESE LAWYERS DONT GIVE A DAM ABOUT YOUR LEGACY.THEY KNOW WHAT THEY DOING TO YOUR NAME BUT THET GETTING YOU OUT OF JAIL SO THEY NAME BLOWS UP THEN U GOTTA PAY THEM MORE WHEN U FREE N THEY MADE U COOPERATE‼️Itsacoldgame."

Gunna was released from jail on Wednesday (Dec. 14), after pleading guilty to one racketeering charge in the YSL RICO case. He was sentenced to five years in prison. However, he was given one year of time served for the seven months he's been behind bars and the rest of his sentence was suspended. Gunna denied cooperating against YSL as part of his deal in a statement released to XXL.

"While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way," the statement partly reads.

Video has since surfaced of Gunna admitting that YSL is a gang in court and also admitting the "gang" used violence in furtherance of their operation.

Gunna's attorney Steve Sadow has denied this constitutes his client snitched on anyone.

"Gunna did not snitch to get out of jail," Sadow released in a statement on Instagram today. "He has said nothing and is not cooperating. His plea statement cannot be used in court against any other defendant. So please stop spreading lies."

Boosie BadAzz isn't the only rapper to call Gunna out. Freddie Gibbs and 6ix9ine both trolled Wunna as well.